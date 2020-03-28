The perfect restaurants and spots for you and your kids

Due to health concerns, restaurants may be closed or have different operating hours. If that’s the case, inquire about take out or purchase a gift card for a later date. For a complete list of local restaurants that are accepting take out and delivery, click here.

There’s nothing worse than going out to dinner with the whole family and sitting down to realize that there’s absolutely nothing on the menu that your kids will eat.

Don’t sweat. Here are some yummy selections that will make the kids smile ear to ear and will let you dine the way you want, too.

Happy Goat Gluten Free Bakery and Bulk Foods

608 Forest Rose Ave., Lancaster

We all know fruits and veggies are a vital part of any diet, but sometimes dessert needs to come first.

The owner of Happy Goat Bakery says that its oatmeal cream pies and goat tarts are some kid favorites. The cream pies are golden-brown cookies with delicious cream smacked in the middle. The goat tarts are sweet pastries bursting at the seams and drenched with icing. We’ll take a dozen of each!

Cardo’s Pizza & Tavern

7897 Refugee Rd.

Say cheese! Cardo’s isn’t afraid to go overboard on its macaroni and cheese boat. Kids will enjoy an oven-baked blend of three cheeses topped with special seasoning. You can even rock the boat by dipping the fried cheese wedges that come with this meal.

Hangry City Grille & Spirits

1252 Hill Rd. N.

For co-owner Amber Everett, coming up with a kid’s menu was easy.

“We knew our menu concept of sliders, tots, fries, and mac and cheese would be perfect kid foods,” she says. “How can you create and serve this menu without knowing it's going to be perfect for kiddos?”

Just like the grown-ups, kids can choose from sliders or flatbread with a side of parmesan herb fries, tater tots, or mac and cheese. Each dish is elevated and diverse in flavor for parents, but familiar and nonthreatening for even the pickiest kid.

Scramblers

1219 Hill Rd. N.

Most kids will agree that waking up early is the worst. But when there’s a promise of fun pancakes, it’s a different story. Scramblers’ smiley face pancake requires no explanation why it’s the king of all breakfast dishes. After dousing them in warm syrup and sugar, it’s safe to say any kid will flash a big smile – just like their now-eaten pancake.

Judge’s Choice Rollup Ice Cream

1272 Hill Rd. N.

Remember topping off your ice cream sundaes as a kid with layers upon layers of sprinkles? These sweet treats are delicious enough to stand on their own.

For kids who claim sweet isn’t sweet enough, Judge’s Choice offers a solution. Pick from rolled ice cream flavors like cotton candy, cookie dough relish, peanut paradise and more.

Vitality Bowls

1510 Stonecreek Dr. S.

After a full-blown sugar rush and resulting sugar crash, take the kids to this healthy joint for much needed brain food.

No kid can resist the bright, bold colors of a sweet smoothie bowl made with organic acai, apple juice, bananas, strawberries and organic granola. Talk about making healthy habits sweet.

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.