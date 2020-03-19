Columbus restaurants still delivering and offering services

We’re aware of how COVID-19 is affecting our day to day life, keeping us inside, away from crowds and out of the public scene. However, the impact that the quarantine is having on local businesses is much more intense than our struggles with being cooped up indoors.

CNN Business reports that the impact of the pandemic on small businesses could be devastating. Restaurants have been ordered to close their doors, basically cementing a fate of little to no customers during this time. To support local businesses, it’s important that we spread awareness about those who are still offering delivery services, carry-out options and gift cards that can be used at a later date.

Dublin

For a comprehensive list of businesses still delivering in Bridge Park, click here!

Westerville

New Albany

Tri-Village

For a comprehensive list of Grandview, Marble Cliff and Upper Arlington businesses still delivering, click here! You’ll also find other listings around town as well.

Pickerington

Click here to download a PDF by the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce of restaurants and services still available.

Grove City

Click here for updates on the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.