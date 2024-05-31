Historic Pickerington spots with a spooky history

If you are a fan of crime podcasts and whodunits, you’ll want to participate in the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Murder Mystery Night on July 27, wherein teams don their detective caps and suss out chamber members/suspects around town.

The intrigue of the event got staff at Pickerington Magazine thinking about all kinds of mysterious happenings around town, so after you register for Murder Mystery Night, this article can keep your imagination busy with some tales of local haunted hotspots.

Expand Ricketts School

Reappearing from last issue’s Then and Now, Ricketts Schoolhouse No. 7 has a spooky history to match its weathered exterior. The spirits of bygone students are supposedly lingering around the location after it moved from its original location to Busey Road in the 1830s.

Several witnesses are on record saying the ghost of a young boy approached them on the site and disappeared once he got close, and he’s not the only astral visitor in Pickerington.

Expand Joyce Cleary

The spirit of a woman in a dress has reportedly stood in the window for decades, with sightings going back more than 75 years. According to Pickerington Online, some say she is revisiting her old home, while others think she may have moved in along with some used furniture.

Expand 5 W. Church St.

Its proximity to a cemetery, spiritual history (the church once stood at 170 E. Columbus St.) and ornate Victorian-style exterior make it the perfect place for passers

Sites like www.ohioexploration.com have kept reported sightings of haunted activity on record for those interested in things that go bump in the night.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.