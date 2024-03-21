Pickerington: From Schoolhouse to District

× 1 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Peru School Pickerington × 2 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Pickerington's first school bus × 3 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Ricketts School × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Joyce Cleary Peru School today Pickerington Prev Next

What do light bulbs, traffic lights, gas masks, cash registers, sweeper vacuums and airplanes all have in common? They were all invented by Ohioans. In the decades leading up to WWI, Ohio was known as a hotbed of innovation. The birthplace of some of the nation’s greatest minds, cities from Cleveland to Dayton were the perfect place to meet educated, like-minded inventors.

Expand Photo courtesy of Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society 1907 Pickerington Consolidated School Opening

This focus on educating the next generation was not lost on the people of Pickerington. Starting in 1812, one-room schoolhouses popped up around Pickerington – Peru on Stemen Road, Ricketts on Busey Road, and Bowen Schools are all standing today. Some have been renovated into comfortable living spaces, and others have been left in disrepair. Many were torn down and have been replaced entirely.

The construction of Violet Township High School in 1907 was a big step for local learners since it had a whopping six rooms and a basement. Over the course of about 15 years, all of Pickerington’s one- or two-room schoolhouses closed and incorporated into this new school, which now houses district offices. On Sunday nights, a horse and wagon would pick up students from Pickerington to take them to a home in Pleasantville, where they’d stay all week.

Expand Photo courtesy of Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society 1st graduating class Pickerington

In 1909, Violet Township High School’s first graduating class consisted of four students, all of whom went on to higher education. One of these graduates, Pearlie Milnor, served on the local library board years later. For more on the library’s history, check out the last issue of Pickerington Magazine.

Now the 13th largest school district in Ohio, PLSD has 14 separate campuses across all grade levels. Two high schools now educate the area’s students, with Pickerington Central graduating 520 students in 2023, and North with 410. PLSD students come from 73 countries and speak 61 languages.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.