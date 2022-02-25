Students receive scholarship from New Albany Women’s Network

When the New Albany Women’s Network (NAWN) considers which graduating high schoolers to award its annual scholarship to, it looks not only for academic excellence but for candidates who exemplify student citizenship.

“We look for students who are making a difference inside and outside of the community,” says Terri Erlenbach, the president of NAWN. “We’re looking for ways to help them and reward them for what they’ve done so far. To help them continue their dreams and education at a higher level.”

These qualities certainly apply to the recent scholarship recipients Jadyn Sellars and Meghana Karthic. The two graduated from New Albany High School in the class of 2021.

“I love New Albany – I feel that it gave me a lot of opportunities,” Sellars says. “I have grown up in New Albany my entire life. My whole family is there, we’ve lived in the same house and I’ve gone to New Albany schools my entire life. It’s cool I got to stay in the same community growing up.”

Being a part of that community has helped Sellars to make close friends and find ways to give back. She kept in contact with her Girl Scouts troop throughout school, and the group worked together on projects such as packing food up for people without housing and making blankets to give to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital at Christmastime. The group’s biggest project, she says, was helping clean the wetlands around New Albany.

“We just started by picking up the trash around the wetlands,” Sellars says. “As we entered high school, we started helping build paths so that the wetlands were easier for people to walk on and there are more trails as well as more area for the school to use.”

Like Sellars, Karthic was also born and raised in New Albany and says that her admiration for NAWN and its impact makes the award more meaningful.

“It’s cool to be a part of that community of women and recognized by a program I really respect in New Albany,” she says.

After graduation, Karthic enrolled at John Hopkins University where she is studying computer science. Her interest in the subject first began during her freshman year at New Albany High School through her involvement with Technovation, a nonprofit that supports girls as they code apps to address real-world problems.

“I would do community service but I wanted to take an extra step to figure out how I could make more of an impact on my community,” Karthic says. “When I participated in Technovation, it really opened my eyes as to how much computer science and coding and technology can improve society. It’s why I’m sticking with it in college and beyond.”

With Technovation, Karthic helped develop an app called Novo, which consolidates resources to aid those affected by the opioid epidemic. Karthic now works as a lead student ambassador for Technovation. Her roles have included teaching girls in inner-city Columbus how to code. Karthic used her own STEM knowledge during her senior seminar project, which involved modeling hypersonic aircraft for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Karthic’s involvements show a dedication to raising awareness for issues specific to Ohio. As president of NAHS’ Girl Up Club, which raises awareness of human trafficking, she organized a concert called Break the Chains to educate others about the topic.

Sellars has also continued her charitable work in college at the University of South Carolina where she is studying international business and marketing.

“I got involved in a sorority and I’ve been able to do some of the stuff like I did with Girl Scouts.” Sellars says, “I’m glad I’m able to still be philanthropic in my new community.”

Sellars still looks back fondly on her time in New Albany and remembers it as a community ready to support and encourage students.

“People want to help you, especially in a community like New Albany,” she says. “Get involved, but don’t just get involved with things to put them on your resume or because it looks good. Get involved because it’s something you’re passionate about and can put your time and energy into for the betterment of yourself and the future.”

Lindsey Capritta is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.