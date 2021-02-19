Meghana Karthic is democratizing education

The future is female in the world of computer science.

Meghana Karthic is a senior at New Albany High School with a passion for technology and social equality. Karthic, who was born and raised in New Albany, was always interested in science.

“When I was growing up, I loved to do hands-on science activities and I loved to challenge myself with math and science,” she says.

Karthic wanted to find her niche in the field, but it wasn’t until she discovered a website promoting women in STEM that she found her stride.

“I was lost when I entered high school and I did not know what path to take,” she says. “I had stumbled upon a website that focused on encouraging girls to solve real world issues by using technology. It was here I realized I wanted to use technology for social good.”

The beginning of her senior year introduced a new platform for Karthic to explore her passion. She enrolled in BP Global STEM Academies, a study abroad program that gives teens the opportunity to solve global issues.

“This was intended to be a study abroad program, but because of the virus, my peers and I have been collaborating virtually,” says Karthic. “This program selected around 100 high schoolers from around the world to come up with solutions that help achieve the UN’s sustainable development goals, including quality education, gender equality, no poverty and more.”

Karthic’s involvement in the global STEM academy allowed her to explore her desire of using technology for social good. The students in the program had to complete both a group and individual project. Both of Karthic’s projects focus primarily on education accessibility for underprivileged students.

Her inspiration for the projects began at home. During her sophomore and junior years of high school, Karthic taught coding to girls at the Ohio Avenue Youth Center.

“My experiences showed me everyone is born with the same amount of capability, but it’s the resources and opportunities you get that distinguish each other from one another,” she says.

Karthic focused on teaching underserved girls how to code and develop apps to solve real world problems. Her time at the youth center demonstrated the lack of resources available to women in STEM.

Drawing from this experience, Karthic and her group members completed a project titled Democratizing Education. The focus of this project was to discuss ways to increase access to quality education. Her solo project continues the same idea, and centers on creating an app to implement this goal.

“I am in the beginning stages of creating an educational platform where students learn practical skills that help in transition from high school to adult life,” she says. “In my prototype, I have modules that include financial literacy, mental health awareness, basic computer skills and preparing for graduation.”

The goal of the app is to provide practical tools that are not taught in high school and to prepare students for their futures.

As Karthic wraps up her senior year and makes plans for college, she hopes to pursue computer science and public health. By combining technology with a humanities major, she seeks to find the intersection to promote social good.

The accomplished student leaves behind an impactful legacy and encourages others to begin their own journey.

“If you take that first step and you are able to handle the first biggest challenge, then the challenges along the way will feel a lot smaller,” she says. “If you take that first step, you will continue to build those skills that lead to more opportunity.”

Madeline Malynn is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.