Jersey of Hope gives hospital patients and their families free jerseys to inspire perseverance

Seven years ago, Jon Biemer was running late on a visit to his mother, Sharon, in a cancer ward. When he arrived, the sometimes-sullen atmosphere had been replaced by lively commotion – the ward was watching a football game.

That gave Biemer an idea: What if sports fandom could be used to ignite that same energy and hope in others? That inspiration eventually formed the basis for Jerseys of Hope, a nonprofit formed to provide athletic jerseys to hospital patients and their families as a way of building hope and improving well-being.

“People get really excited (when they receive a jersey),” Biemer says. “We get both sides of the spectrum: overwhelming joy and happiness but also, I don’t want to say sadness, just, ‘I can’t believe you did this for us, this means so much.’”

Jerseys of Hope takes requests for jerseys, generally from a specific team but occasionally for a specific player, and provides them free of charge. The New Albany-based organization supplies about half of the requests from donations of lightly-used jerseys and use monetary donations to fill requests for jerseys not in its collection.

Biemer saw it as important for Jerseys of Hope to give the jerseys not just to the patients, but also to their families. “It’s not just the patient that’s in need,” he says. “It’s really the whole family, and they’re fighting this horrible disease together.”

For parents, it can be a huge emotional turn.

“They’re so consumed by the child’s well-being, as they should be, and for one minute in a day, this brings happiness to them,” Biemer says.

Photo by Bala Baako Recipients of jerseys and soccer balls presented by Ayembillah Tahiru Gambo, on behalf of Jerseys of Hope, to an orphanage in Brong Ahafo, Ghana.

Though Biemer’s mother passed away before Jerseys of Hope became a reality, he has carried on the idea and seen tremendous growth. Since beginning in February 2015, the organization has given out more than 1,100 jerseys. By the fall of this year, Jerseys of Hope had already surpassed its ambitious goal to donate 300 jerseys by year’s end, a sizable increase on years past.

Much of the work Jerseys of Hope does come in collaboration with other organizations. Ronald McDonald House Charities has been a key partner; NC4K, a local nonprofit that provides support to children who have cancer, has been another.

“We’re kind of more of a support system for these bigger nonprofits,” Biemer says. “We help them help their families.”

Connections such as these have also helped Jerseys of Hope to expand its mission beyond young hospital patients.

“The common image is a child in a hospital bed,” Biemer says. “Every day and every opportunity, we’re learning more and realizing we don’t have to be so strict.”

Photo by Monica Biemer A group of recipients in 2017 after one of Jerseys of Hope’s first donations to Ronald McDonald House.

As new requests come in, the organization continues to increase the potential uses of its donated jerseys. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Camp Oty’Okwa requested jerseys for campers who might not have enough clothing for the week. Jerseys of Hope’s message hasn’t just expanded outside of hospitals, it’s expanded across borders. A school in Ghana reached out asking for jerseys for students in need. “That was a ‘wow’ moment,” Biemer says of the Ghana donation. “You live in New Albany and you don’t realize how underprivileged some people are.”

Biemer credits the New Albany community with being quick to support when residents hear of causes that help others in need.

“This community is so giving,” he says. “If we started this in another community, I definitely think we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Interested in donating? Find more information at www.jerseysofhope.com.

Photo by Monica Biemer An especially excited young fan receives an OSU jersey from Jerseys of Hope.

That early support has allowed Jerseys of Hope to blossom and look into further expansion. In addition to the Ghana donation, the organization has sent jerseys to Cincinnati and hosted an event in Strongsville, a suburb of Cleveland.

Biemer says that, while Jerseys of Hope has been largely grassroots thus far, taking steps to formalize and expand are on the radar. The ultimate goal would be a partnership with a sports organization such as the NFL or NCAA that could fuel more donations and broaden the organization’s reach. On the more immediate horizon is the potential of adding a base in an area such as Cleveland.

Jerseys of Hope has conducted surveys to jersey recipients and found that, on average, the respondents say they feel 60 percent better, often moving from a low feeling, scored between 2-4, before receiving a jersey to a high of 8 or 9 afterward.

The sense of joy and hope that a jersey can provide remains at the foundation of Jerseys of Hope’s mission. Biemer compares the response to the excitement of receiving a holiday gift.

“It magnifies that excitement,” he says. “Can you imagine if you’re a sick child in a hospital? It magnifies that excitement times 10.”

For now, Jerseys of Hope is focused on its mission, with all donated jerseys making their way into the hands of those in need. The nonprofit can have a stock of hundreds of jerseys at a time in order to fulfill specific re- quests as needed. Biemer says about 80 percent of those requests are for football jerseys, with soccer and hockey following behind.

× Expand Photo by Monica Biemer Biemer’s son, Gavin, presents the first Jerseys of Hope donation to a resident at the New Albany Rehabilitation Center, Skilled Nursing && Assisted Living.

