In & Out | March/April 2022

New Albany Walking Club meets Sundays at 7:30 a.m. inside the Heit Center. Check out Healthy New Albany community programming, too!

Thursday, March 3-6

The Arnold Sports Festival

9 a.m.-8 p.m., Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St. Columbus

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

Saturday, March 5

Buddy Up Tennis Columbus Volunteer Meetup

8:30 -11 a.m., Buddy Up Tennis, 8000 Walton Pkwy., #218

www.eventbrite.com

Saturday, March 5

Healthy New Albany Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon, Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Saturdays

Art of Yoga

10-11 a.m., Wild Goose, 188 McDowell St., Columbus

www.wildgoosecreative.com

Sunday, March 6

Buckeye Mile

10 a.m., The Oval, 181 Oval Dr. S., Columbus

www.runsignup.com

Saturday, March 5

New Albany Symphony Sensory Friendly Series – Shhh! It’s a SURPRISE!

4-5:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 West E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Sunday, March 6

Celebrating George Walker

3-4 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 West E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Thursdays, March 10 and 24

CARE (Compassionate Addiction Recovery Experience)

6:30-7:30 p.m., 5031 Forest Dr., Ste. A

www.healthynewalbany.org

Saturday, March 12

Erin Go Braugh Trail Run

8:30 a.m., Alum Creek State Park, Africa Rd., Galena

www.greenswell.com

Saturday, March 12

Performance-Level Ballroom Dance Method

2-3 p.m., Columbus Dance Center, 1000 Morrison Rd., Columbus

www.confidancelifestyle.com

Saturday, March 12

Floral & Figurative Opening Reception

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St., Ste. B

www.localohioart.com

Sunday, March 20

Spring Equinox Hike

4-6 p.m., 4265 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus

www.healthynewalbany.org

Saturday, March 26

Brown Girl Somatics

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Zora’s House, 1311 Summit St., Columbus

www.sacredhealingspaces.com

Saturday, April 9

New Albany Symphony Sensory Friendly Series – Messiah

4-5:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 West E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Saturday, April 9

Artist Opening Reception for Joe Anastasi

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St., Ste. B

www.localohioart.com

Sunday, April 10

New Albany Symphony presents Messiah

3-5 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 West E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Saturday, April 16

Springfest Egg Hunt

4:30-7 p.m., New Albany High School Football Stadium, 7520 Fodor Rd.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Sunday, April 23

SHINE: Marburn Academy’s 40th Anniversary Gala Special

7-8 p.m., virtual

www.marburnacademy.org

CityScene Magazine’s Best of the ’Bus

Vote March 15-April 15

www.cityscenecolumbus.com

