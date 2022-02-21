Dr. Selena Budge is on the cutting edge of injury prevention

Courtesy of Angela Douglas Selena Budge with eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.

Stability Enhancement Systems (SES) founder Dr. Selena Budge. Budge is raising the bar on injury prevention, and her expertise is matched only by the love for her work and genuine desire to help others.

Budge became interested in injury risk analysis and injury prevention programming after suffering an ACL injury as a collegiate basketball athlete. She became dedicated to investigating the causes of athletic injuries and strategies to minimize their likelihood. She received her doctorate degree in physical therapy from The Ohio State University with a research emphasis on the biomechanics of ACL and lower extremity athletic injury and is a certified strength and conditioning specialist. Budge is a sports injury prevention specialist with extensive expertise in non-contact sports injuries. She has evaluated and created programming for thousands of athletes at the high school, collegiate, professional and Olympic levels.

× SES Stats Less than 0.5 percent ACL tear rate in athletes participating in SES’s evaluation and programming compared to 20 percent ACL tear rate in highest risk sports (soccer and basketball). SES has evaluated or provided programming for: 65 percent of top 20 NBA draft picks (2017 & 2018 draft) 40 percent of top 10 NBA draft picks (2017 & 2018 draft) 2017 NCAA Division II women’s basketball national championship team (Ashland University) 2018 NCAA Division I women’s basketball national championship team (University of Notre Dame)

Budge has received national grant funding for her work in ACL injury-related research. Her specific research focus includes clinical and biomechanical risk factors for athletic injuries, prediction and prevention of ACL injury, and movement analysis methods. She has presented her work on athlete injury risk profiling and reduction nationally and continues to lecture on these techniques at the undergraduate and graduate school level.

SES, in business for 10 years with 11,000 athletes nationwide in its care, uses cutting edge technology and a proprietary evaluation system to assess and identify variables that predispose an individual to injury. Budge, having found great success with her model in Dublin, is bringing her first-class prevention model to New Albany. A new location will open in March at 160 W. Main St., New Albany.

The SES model includes injury risk analysis, injury risk prevention programming and sports rehab and is considered a critical supplement to existing strength and conditioning programs. While many clients are elite high school and collegiate athletes, SES works with individuals of all ages. The innovative model blends research, unique methodologies and non-traditional training methods with what is traditionally practiced in sports science, all to enhance individual wellness, improve functional movement, decrease pain, improve longevity and enhance an active lifestyle.

SES has provided injury prevention and strength and conditioning services to many top 10 NCAA collegiate programs, national championship teams and top-tier athletic programs nationwide. The hallmark of Budge’s work with the company centers around cutting edge evaluations and tailored personal injury risk profiles.

Grounded in cutting edge research, the focus on upstream injury prevention is what sets the SES model apart – not to mention working with world class athletes and providing evaluations to NBA draft picks, NCAA women’s basketball national championship teams and U.S. Olympic basketball athletes.

Stability Enhancement Systems (SES) opens in New Albany on March 1, 2022, and is currently accepting appointments. For additional information please visit: stabilityes.com or contact selena@stabilityes.com.

Angela Douglas is the executive director of Healthy New Albany.