Finding human connection to nature despite the pandemic

Henry David Thoreau, an American essayist, poet and philosopher, once said, “I believe that there is a subtle magnetism in nature, which, if we unconsciously yield to it, will direct us aright.” For two years, Thoreau practically lived in isolation in a small Massachusetts cabin on Walden Pond.

While we are all trying to make sense of life and the new normal, our community and Thoreau can agree that one thing remains true and steadfast: nature. The natural world surrounds us and is part of us, and we a part of it. Our symbiosis is tangible and physical, simple biology.

While we seem to intuitively know the importance of our human connection to nature, various disciplines are researching and documenting the many physical, mental, psychological and spiritual benefits. Nature is credited with lowering stress and anxiety levels, improving self-esteem, mitigating symptoms of depression, enhancing sensory awareness, and renewing a sense of belonging and connectedness.

Empirical evidence on the benefits and healing powers of nature are remarkable. For example, patients recovering from cardiovascular surgery that have views of nature from a window fare better than those who do not. While immersion in nature is shown to improve mood and aid in recovery from illness, even viewing scenes of nature on electronic devices demonstrated improved healing.

The United Kingdom created a 30-day nature challenge which encouraged citizens to explore nature for 30 consecutive days. The results were remarkable, and the findings indicate an increase in health and happiness that lasted well beyond the 30 days.

The importance of connecting children to nature cannot be overstated. Extensive research documents the detrimental effects of alienation from nature. In a book titled The Nature Principle: Reconnecting with Life in a Virtual Age, author Richard Louv examines what our lives would be like if we were as immersed in nature as we are in technology. Getting kids and grown-ups out into nature heals our bodies and restores our minds. Check out The National Wildlife Federation and Children & Nature Network for great insights, inspiration and ideas about how to reconnect with nature.

COVID-19 has certainly provided ample time and increased opportunities for people to

The New Albany Community Garden is sold out for the 2020 season. The garden, presently located behind city hall, is a safe way to get outdoors and feel productive. Digging in the dirt provides the perfect opportunity to disconnect and breathe in nature.

The New Albany Farmers Market has done extensive planning to ensure we have a robust and safe market this year. The location for the 2020 season will be moved to the Church of the Resurrection (COTR) parking lot. Thank you to our good neighbors at COTR for offering this space for us to operate. Be sure to visit the market on Thursdays throughout the summer to connect to fresh local produce and other great offerings. To learn more, read A Fresh Take.

The Healthy New Albany School of Yoga is hosting outdoor yoga this summer in Rose Run Park as well as outdoor programming for adults and families. Check out the Healthy New Albany website, www.healthynewalbany.org, for more information.

When trying to find steady ground with which to orient ourselves, nature and our natural world seems a suitable and reliable option. Nature, while volatile, unpredictable and ever-changing, is unceasing and ever present. As we quiet our days and look for ways to heal and calm our minds, the benefits of convening with nature may be important now more than ever.

Angela Douglas is the operations manager for Healthy New Albany. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.