New Albany Farmers Market adjusts to COVID-19

Picnic blankets, live music and family time – New Albany residents love spending time together and supporting local businesses at the farmers market. Now in its 10th year, the market can host more than 40 vendors and 1,200 attendees in a given week. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though, things have changed.

This season, the market has moved from its regular Market Square location to the Church of the Resurrection to ensure the safety of vendors and market shoppers. Guests have two options: a walk-up market and a drive-through market. The flexibility helps New Albany adapt to ever-changing guidelines surrounding COVID-19, whether the state continues to open up or stronger precautions need to be taken again.

“We have worked so hard to watch, observe and investigate what other markets are doing around the country,” says Kristina Jenny, market manager. “New Albany doesn’t say, ‘I don’t think you can do that,’ but instead, ‘How can I help?’ and, ‘Who do I know that can help?’ That’s a central theme of this community.”

High Bank Distillery is providing hand sanitizer for free and the New Albany Community Foundation has continued its partnership with the market. Jenny and her team are seeing success with the new structure and hope that success continues throughout the summer.

“I think our community will continue to support us even though it’s different this year,” says Jenny.

Many vendors share Jenny’s confidence in the community.

“New Albany is great at coming together for a good cause,” says Jim Cushing of Charlotte and Olivia’s Sublime Ice Creams.

In fact, the market may be the best place to get your goods right now since it supports the local economy and features right-from-the-farm produce. Plus, patrons can get their groceries in open air and socially-distanced spaces rather than indoors at a grocery store.

“We are a producer-focused market,” Jenny says. “The person that’s behind the booth is the person that planted the seed, watered the plant, picked the weeds. ... That’s a very personal thing.”

The vendors’ commitment to their craft is why so many patrons return year after year. Each vendor prioritizes high-quality and authentic goods created, sourced or grown in Ohio.

“For many of the vendors, we aren’t big enough to supply stuff to Kroger or Giant Eagle, or really don’t have the desire to do that,” says Cushing. “So, if you don’t see them at the farmers market, you don’t have a place to get their product.”

Leah Latshaw of Latshaw Apiaries agrees.

“Some small businesses are facing tougher struggles now more than ever before,” she says. “Being there as part of that community to support those things that we value – like producing our food locally in a sustainable, high-quality manner, something that you know you can trust – is very important.”

Latshaw also feels that supporting the farmers market has an impact that extends beyond the person under each tent, something she can see in her own business.

“The money going to each product is money keeping the honey bee population as healthy as possible right now. Because not only are our lives impacted by things like viruses, but they’re impacted by things like the health and quality of things like honey bees and the environment,” Latshaw says.

New Albany has always been about community support, and there is no better time for that than now. Vendors also set an example by supporting each other. Cushing, for example, uses honey from Latshaw Apiaries in his ice cream.

“This year, maybe customers won’t get to see their friends, but maybe they can still put together a farmers market family dinner.” –Jim Cushing

Even if the farmers market doesn’t look the way it has for the past nine years, the heart behind the market hasn’t changed. From popcorn to pickles or gourmet popsicles to artisan breads, New Albany is still producing healthful local goods for its residents to enjoy.

“I’m so used to interacting with people, and people can’t even see me smiling now. I have to tell them, ‘Yes, there’s a smile underneath that mask!’” Latshaw says, laughing.

Even if you can’t physically see the smiling faces or greet your neighbor with a hug, Cushing still sees an opportunity for the market to bring people together.

“This year, maybe customers won’t get to see their friends, but maybe they can still put together a farmers market family dinner,” says Cushing. “It’s still an amazing place that’s not only a small business incubator, but it’s social. It gives everyone the opportunity to eat better and learn about food, and the customers get to talk to the person that grew the tomatoes and raised the cow.”

The New Albany Farmers Market will continue to bring joy on Thursday evenings from 4-7 p.m. until Sept. 10. Cushing, Latshaw and many other vendors are looking forward to serving the community. To support the market in other ways, Jenny says volunteers are always needed. To apply, visit www.healthynewalbany.org/volunteer.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer.