Conversation Partners program leads to cultural exchange

Debbie Hutsko speaks no Spanish, but when she heard of Conversation Partners, a program helping English language learners improve their speaking abilities, she knew she had to get involved. It’s where she met husband and wife Ovidio Ramirez and Gladys Villareal.

The program, run through the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry, pairs English language learners with native speakers simply to enjoy conversation and help improve fluency. But the conversations aren’t lessons. The pantry likens them to “having coffee with a neighbor.” Hutsko, who lives in Blacklick, heard about the program through volunteering with the food pantry.

For Ramirez, Villareal and Hutsko, what began as casual conversations soon blossomed into a friendship defined by cultural sharing. Once-per-week meetings evolved into church outings and dinners together. Hutsko and her husband, Mark, even attended Ramirez’s birthday party.

Building that relationship with Ramirez was important to Hutsko. She says, without a little encouragement and explanation, the English language can often be confusing. So, the ability to turn to someone you trust can be helpful.

“It’s nice to have a friend that you can go to and ask those questions,” she says. “There’s lots of idioms in English.”

Conversation Partners matches English speaking volunteers with English language learners who have basic English abilities. There is no fee to participate. Learn more about Conversation Partners at www.newalbanyfoodpantry.org.

Decades before joining Conversation Partners, Ramirez worked at the University of Arizona where he taught primarily in English. Following a return to his home country of Venezuela and after experiencing health complications that affected his language recall, that’s no longer the case.

The conversations and friendship between the two couples have helped both Ramirez and Villareal, who have lived in New Albany for four years, with their English fluency.

“It is very helpful,” Villareal says. “I’ve improved my English. I have new activities to do and share with new friends.”

The teachings go both ways and extend beyond language. Villareal and Ramirez have eagerly shared their own culture with the Hutskos – including food.

Venezuelan food tends to be rich in flavor but not spicy. Rather than hot seasonings, it favors spices such as cumin, garlic and green onions. Often, that food is served with arepas. The Venezuelan staple is shaped like a small but thick pancake and often stuffed with fillings. Ramirez and Villareal recommend everything from simple beans and cheese to shrimp or lobster.

Arepas can be cooked to a light and fluffy texture or, as Villareal prefers, until crispy. After cooking, try cutting into the arepas as you would a bagel or English muffin. You can cut all the way through and use the halves to make sandwiches or leave part of the arepa intact and stuff it with filling.

× Arepas Venezolanas (Fried or grilled) Ingredients Pre-cooked corn meal (Villarreal prefers the Goya brand in the U.S., but Venezuelan brands such as P.A.N., Decasa and Juana are favorites)

1 ¼ cup lukewarm water

½ cup flour

1 cup flour

1 pinch salt Directions In a large mixing bowl, add water, salt and 1 cup of corn meal. Mix, kneading until there are no lumps and a soft, malleable dough forms. Let stand five minutes. Grab a handful of dough and work into a round, flat shape. Dough can be made into larger or smaller circles depending on desired size of arepa. Roughly the size of the palm of your hand is a good starting measure. Repeat until all dough is used. Grease a frying pan or budare, a flat gridle popular in Latin America. Cook dough for 5 minutes over medium to medium-high heat, flip and cook 5 minutes more.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CitySceneMedia Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.