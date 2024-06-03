Swim, bike and run throughout Dublin

Spanning more than 25 square miles and a growing population of nearly 50,000 residents, Dublin’s metropolitan scene is robust and growing. Alongside this exciting urban growth, the City is committed to the natural amenities that help residents stay active outdoors.

The City boasts more than 150 miles of biking trails, more than 60 parks, two outdoor pools, plus two indoor pools at the Dublin Community Recreation Center (DCRC). These amenities are specifically designed and have been updated to reflect the needs of the community.

With so many opportunities available, it’s easy to find a way to stay active and healthy in Dublin. The programming and activities offered by the City are also fresh ways to personalize any experience.

Biking

Dublin’s biking scene runs throughout the miles of trails as well as several neighborhoods and parks, offering both a trusted scenic route or a refreshing biking challenge.

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin

The Dublin Bicycle Ambassadors (DBAs) add a personal touch to the already bike-friendly atmosphere of the city. Keep an eye out for one of the 40 DBAs, who can help with directions, biking equipment and general best practices for individual safety as well as the community’s.

Bike repair and tire-pump stations are also available at parks throughout the city.

Dublin is designated as a silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists. This designation was awarded to the City out of a pool of more than 860 applicants, for its ongoing improvement of bicycling conditions in the community and for the City’s partnership with local schools to increase bike-safety awareness.

In efforts to expand pro-bike infrastructure, the City also plans to work with local businesses to increase bike parking quality. Dublin’s “Slow Down Dublin” campaign is a community partnership to create safe and comfortable streets for all residents and road users across Dublin, including people walking and rolling.

You can map out your bike route with the City’s bike path map available at City buildings or online at DublinOhioUSA.gov/bike.

Running

With more than 60 parks open from dusk ‘til dawn, there are multiple resources and spaces available to design a perfect route. Runners can go through neighborhoods or green parks, and can stop at any of the roughly 20 shelters and gazebos for a quick break.

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin

The picnic areas and 11 public artworks spread throughout the City are perfect spaces to catch your breath and a fun way to personalize the running experience.

Dublin also hosts races year-round. The FORE! Miler race is a four-mile race, held in conjunction with the Memorial Tournament, that benefits Nationwide Children's Hospital and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

IGS Energy’s Dublin Irish Festival 5K & Kids Dash is an iconic race that kicks off the Dublin Irish Festival. The race is one of the first experiences festival-goers can witness or participate in, and boosts the energy of the festival from its start. This year’s Dublin Irish Festival 5K is Aug. 1. Read more about the Dublin Irish Festival on page #.

The Flying Feather Four-Miler, presented by OhioHealth, is a traditional Thanksgiving race serving a good cause. The race benefits the 2nd & 7 Foundation, which strives to expand access to books and positive role models for local children. On race day, the organization accepts new and gently-used kindergarten through sixth grade reading level books that are distributed to central Ohio classrooms. The 2024 Flying Feather Four-Miler is Nov. 28 at 9 a.m.

Swimming

Dublin has four pools throughout the city, two of which are outdoor community pools: the Dublin Community Pool North and Dublin Community Pool South.

The DCRC is home to two indoor pools -- the Multi-Purpose Pool and the Leisure Pool. The Multi-Purpose Pool is 25 yards by 25 meters, with two one-meter diving boards and bleachers nearby making it the perfect space for swim meets. The Leisure Pool, which houses a lazy river and double-helix slide, has a 3.5-foot maximum depth, making it a safe and enjoyable space for younger and older swimmers alike.

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin

With a decorated high school career, she has become an important part of Dublin’s sports scene, and is a frequent user of Dublin’s local amenities.

“The Rec is a great place to get into swimming. The water isn’t too cold, so it wouldn’t scare off people who are new to swimming,” Brown says. “The pool has a shallow end, which is safer for swimmers who are starting out, and it progressively gets deeper where you can practice more.”

Ria Akhilesh is an editorial assistant for CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com

Award-winning Community

After holding the bronze-level since 2016, Dublin was named a silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists in 2022.

The City has also earned a gold-level Healthy Worksite Award from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio and the Placemaking Award for its remarkable work on Riverside Crossing Park.