Dublin is the only Ohio city designated as a silver-level Bike Friendly Community

For years, Dublin’s parks and paths have served as a cornerstone of life in the community. With more than 60 parks to choose from, visitors and residents have many options to stay active. The city’s outdoor amenities are also here for all to enjoy, from biking and scooting to walking on Dublin’s 150 miles of shared use paths. Dublin’s broad network of trails within its award-winning park system showcases many of the reasons that make Dublin a sustainable, connected and resilient global city of choice.

Most Sustainable

When it comes to increasing access to sustainable transportation, Dublin’s shared use paths were designed intentionally, says City of Dublin Transportation & Mobility Planner J.M. Rayburn.

He says the City researched ways to improve the quality and effectiveness of the trails so they would be appreciated for decades to come. Rayburn notes that while extensive path systems serve a purpose, putting specific emphasis on the traveler’s comfort and ease of use encourages the longevity of the trails after they are built.

An integral part of the City’s planning and design was to ensure that people of all abilities have access to as many of Dublin’s amenities as possible. Rayburn emphasizes, “We want to make it so that everyone is integrated into the community in the way that they want to be.”

In efforts to make the paths accessible to all, the City has implemented many micromobility initiatives that allow residents and visitors to explore the trails with a sense of comfort. Trail goers can find creative ways to enjoy date nights, team building with coworkers or a workout.

One year after launching in Downtown Dublin, Bird e-scooters had more than 4,200 riders who traveled 17,361 miles, saving 2.45 metric tons of carbon emissions through this eco-friendly transportation option.

Dublin’s micromobility program allows residents to choose a sustainable mode of transportation to travel within the city. Bird scooters not only help reduce the carbon emissions from vehicles but offer riders a fun experience as they travel through Dublin.

“Dublin’s micromobility program facilitates affordable and accessible options for residents to navigate the city,” says Jeannie Willis, City of Dublin director of

Transportation & Mobility. “It strengthens the connection between businesses in Historic Dublin and Bridge Park and is a large investment in Dublin’s economic growth.”

Commuters also find Dublin’s shared use paths to be a helpful tool for living a sustainable lifestyle. Langdon Sanders bikes to work from his home in the Brandon neighborhood of Dublin and commented on the flexibility that the city trails offer.

“I can get to work in about 10 minutes biking on the paved paths, and it’s nice having the option to bike to work,” he says. “It feels great to know that I did my part to lower pollution in my community.”

Most Resilient

In 2022, the City of Dublin received the honor of silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community from The League of American Bicyclists. The award recognizes Dublin’s biking infrastructure as well as safety and education initiatives available for residents. More than 860 communities applied for the award, and Dublin was the only Ohio community to earn the silver level. The honor shines a light on the number of opportunities the City provides for community members to be active. Until 2022, the City maintained a bronze-level designation that it received in 2016.

As part of Dublin’s outreach, the City, including Dublin Police, and Dublin City Schools have partnered to educate students about bike safety and using the City’s extensive paths. The Dublin Bike Roadeo, which occurs each May, is an annual City event that offers kids a hands-on experience where they can put their safety knowledge into practice with interactive stations and an obstacle course.

Most Connected

Not only does Dublin work with its community partners when it comes to getting the public involved with outdoor activities, but it connects the broader region through the Emerald Trail. In 2020, the City of Dublin designated existing trails from S.R. 161 and Sawmill Road to Glacier Ridge Metro Park to be a part of the Emerald Trail. Overseen by Central Ohio Greenways, part of the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), the Emerald Trail connects a network of 10.5 miles of Central Ohio trails across surrounding communities.

Dublin residents may map out their routes and discover new trails with the Dublin Bike Map & Parks Guide. The map has a grid-view system where people can easily find parks and amenities. This allows residents a comprehensive view of the City’s shared use paths and mileage between popular destinations, which local families appreciate.

“You can bike from one end of Dublin to the other and then use the trails and paths to connect with other communities,” says Lara Leach, a Dublin resident, mother of two and scoutmaster for a Dublin Boy Scouts troop.

The shared use paths are also a space to explore so much more. Through the trails of Dublin, in addition to the flowers and plants maintained by the City’s Horticulture team, are tunnels painted with murals as well as public artworks commissioned by Dublin Arts Council. The Council’s “Art In Public Places” features works that hold significance to the community, including scultpures such as Exuvia and Out of Bounds. The art pieces are positioned along the paths.

From biking around Historic Dublin to walking to school, almost every Dublin resident has a story about their experiences using the trails.

“For my family, we can bike to parks, ponds, and events or get ice cream. As a runner, the paths provide a safe environment with a variety of scenery,” explains Geoff Babbitt, a Dublin father and resident.

Community members can also play an active role in maintaining the City’s trails. In combination with Dublin’s bike education efforts, there are 40 Dublin Bicycle Ambassador volunteers who survey the shared used paths — more than 1,000 miles per month — to help monitor the conditions of the trails.

The volunteering efforts in Dublin allow the shared use paths to be cared for by the residents who use them and are a way residents can give back to the trails that provide a chance to travel and make memories in the outdoors.

Thomas Merritt, who led the bike ambassador force for over a decade, explains, “I have always enjoyed giving back to the community, and the Bicycle Advisory Task Force provided an opportunity to participate in something I enjoy with a focus on improving the quality of life in my community.”

Learn more about bicycling in Dublin at https://dublinohiousa.gov/recreation-services/parks/biking/.

Caroline Ingraham is an intern for the City of Dublin. Feedback welcome at cpi@dublin.oh.us.

Mobility Concierge, At Your Service

Interested in biking in Dublin? Have questions about how to rent an e-scooter? Curious about the different shared use paths across Dublin? Want to learn more about the Dublin Connector?

Stop by the City of Dublin Mobility Concierge from 1 to 3 p.m. on Fridays, now through the end of September, at Riverside Crossing Park’s East Plaza Pavilion. City Planner J.M.

Rayburn with the City’s Transportation & Mobility Division invites you to roll, stroll or walk over to chat.

The City’s Mobility Concierge is a partnership with the SHARE Mobility, Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commision (MORPC), COTA, CoGo and Bird to support micromobility efforts and educate the public on the many mobility options available in Dublin. This is a great opportunity to ask questions, offer suggestions or learn more about moving through Dublin. Visitors can also register for the Dublin Connector shuttle, a free transportation service for Dublin residents over the age of 55, residents with disabilties or anyone who works in Dublin.