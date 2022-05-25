Student uses writing, volunteering to support conservation advocacy

Seventeen-year-old Olivia Went demonstrates passion in everything she does. A writer and lover of animals, the Dublin Jerome High School junior works to connect her skills and interests as much as possible.

In January, Went won first place in the upperclassmen division of JustWrite, an interscholastic Ohio writing competition, at a regional event held at Dublin Coffman High School. While she continues to look for new ways to use her writing abilities, her writing roots trace far back.

Went began writing when she was in second grade. She’s always had an active imagination but says she began to truly cultivate it in fifth grade after receiving encouragement from her teacher, Mrs. Cramer.

“She gave us this prompt and (my response) turned into a 100-page story because I just loved it,” Went says.

Went continued working on her writing receiving significant support from coaches along the way, including Meaghan Miller and Mitzi Moshiri, who led the Grizzell Middle School Power of the Pen writing group. She says her current coach, Michele Trisler, has also had a significant impact on her writing.

“Olivia is really thoughtful,” Trisler says. “She’s a meticulous writer; she’s super creative.”

Went’s writing often relates back to her passions and interests. Animals are one of her favorite topics, appearing frequently in her stories and other writing.

She’s put her skills to use writing pamphlets, which she passes around school to educate others about Ohio’s wildlife. The pamphlets often include fun facts: Did you know that deer are excellent swimmers? Or that meadow voles only live six months?

“She’s really concerned about the environment,” Trisler says. “She’s just a very empathetic,

thoughtful, creative, deliberate, animal-loving, planet-loving kind of person. She’s just really exceptional in that way.”

Went plans to pursue a career helping animals by attending veterinary school after earning an undergraduate degree in biology or pharmacology. She’s most interested in working with birds and exotics. That interest is inspired by her bearded dragon, Rex, and his close encounter with liver disease. Thanks to veterinarians, Rex was cured.

“It was amazing what they were able to do with him, especially considering the resources for reptiles are so limited,” Went says. “They were able to bring him back and it was really neat.”

That passion for animals correlates to Went’s interest in conservation. She’s a part of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Conservation Teen Advisory Council (ConTAC). Through the group, she’s been able to advocate for the environment, participate in a conservation trip and learn about Native American culture from a tribe member.

Went is also currently working on a service project for ConTAC.

“It’s about putting out more information about local Ohio wildlife,” Went says. “It has been kind of eye opening and it’s fun hanging out with other kids who share interests with me because not a lot of kids in high school are super interested in the environment.”

Beyond her writing and conservation involvements, Went participates in taekwondo and is a part of the quiz team at Dublin Jerome High School.

