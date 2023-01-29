Dublin Schools highlight fall sports accomplishments and winter season outlook

Fall means going back to school, Friday night lights and fall sports in full swing. After sending multiple teams to state playoffs and bringing home regional titles, Dublin Schools had a lot to cheer about once their 2022 fall seasons came to a close.

After starting off strong, Dublin Jerome’s varsity football team ended the season with a 9-3 record; they were 3-2 in conference play. Dublin Scioto also made the playoffs.

Dublin Coffman’s varsity football team finished the season second in conference with a 7-4 record and continued on to playoffs against Marysville. Dublin Coffman’s Athletic Director Duane Sheldon says the team’s journey to the playoffs this season is a testament to the program’s growth.

“We’re really proud of the coaching staff and the athletes and how hard they worked to put themselves in that position. That is our new coach's second year, so it was a great accomplishment,” says Sheldon.

Dublin dominated the soccer arena with the Dublin Coffman’s girls varsity soccer team. The team was undefeated at home, finishing with an 11-3-4 record, which qualified them for the playoffs.

Dublin Jerome’s girls varsity soccer team finished their season 18-2-1, finishing first and undefeated in their conference. Jerome qualified for playoffs and went on to win two of their playoff games. The Boys Varsity Soccer team at Dublin Jerome also finished first in their conference and won their first playoff game against St. Francis DeSales.

Off of the soccer field and onto the trails, the Dublin Coffman’s girls varsity cross country team finished the season sixth in the region with junior Olivia Oiler finishing 10th in the regional meet.

Over at Dublin Jerome, the girls cross country team broke school records by finishing secnd at regionals while the Boys Varsity Cross Country team finished as the district runner up. This year marked the team’s third consecutive year of bringing home either first or second with junior Sam Ricchiuti and senior Josh Razor both qualifying for state.

At Dublin Scioto, the girls varsity volleyball team continued their history of victory with 20 wins in four consecutive seasons. In their 2022 fall season, the team ended 20-5, winning three playoff games and going undefeated at home.

The varsity girls volleyball team at Dublin Jerome experienced a season of record-breaking success with 23 wins in a single season. The team also won the program’s first OCC championship and Central District championship, sending them to the Super 16 for the first time in the school’s history.

Dublin Coffman’s girls volleyball team also took a victory lap after winning 19 of their games.

The senior class – Gabriella Durham, Leah Shumate and Annabelle Straty – led the team toward success this season, says Sheldon.

“Their leadership really showed this year and took us back to regionals,” Sheldon says. “Those teams have a tremendous work ethic and play with a tremendous level of urgency. I call it a ‘championship level of urgency,’ which is what it takes to be successful.”

Dublin Schools have now shifted their focus to winter sports. Updates for Dublin’s winter sport season can be found on each school’s athletic page.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.