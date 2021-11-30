Dublin Jerome student conducts annual donation drive for the homeless

Photo courtesy of Tanya Rossier

Since she was in third grade, now 14-year-old Anna Rosier has been spreading Christmas cheer by helping the underserved in her community with an annual Our Hand to the Homeless winter break donation drive.

Anna’s not your typical high school freshman. Yes, she loves spending time with family and friends, and she’s a decorated soccer player, having won the Midwest Regional National Cup this year with her club team, but it’s her continuous and growing commitment to bettering her community that sets Anna apart.

In normal years, the Rosiers – Anna; her mom, Tanya; dad, Kip; and brothers, Connor and Peyton – open their home for dozens of strangers and friends to make blankets, pack sandwiches and organize supplies to deliver to local shelters. In 2019, community volunteers made more than 350 bagged lunches, 116 blankets and 100 hygiene packs for various organizations. Last year, however, Anna and her team of volunteers had to adapt to continue her seven-year-long tradition.

“I was really encouraged with Anna last year because I think at the beginning, just being young I thought, ‘Well, maybe she’s not going to be able to do this,’ but she got creative and figured out a way,” says Tanya.

Photo courtesy of Tanya Rossier

With heightened health concerns, Anna couldn’t pass out food or open her door to those willing to help like in years past, but she refused to turn her back on the community that needed her most. Instead, she adapted her methods.

In November 2020, Anna posted on her mom’s Facebook page explaining how the annual drive would be different. She placed a bin on her family’s porch for people to drop off donations safely, and by December, the family’s living room was packed with blankets, socks, shampoo, soaps, deodorant, menstruation products and more. One generous community member donated a $500 Amazon gift card.

Anna collected more than 1,500 items from Dublin community members, Smoky Row Children’s Center, the Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club and Ohio Premier Soccer Club. The donations were distributed to Out of Darkness Columbus, the Bridge Community Center, Columbus Relief and Arts Impact Middle School.

In April, Anna received a Dublin Community Champion Award from the Dublin Chamber of Commerce recognizing how she goes above and beyond expectations not just in the classroom, but also in her community. The Community Champion Awards highlight students and staff in the Dublin City School District who uplift the community.

“When you’re young, you can still make an impact,” Anna says.

Anna says she’s hopeful to once again invite people into her home and pass out food and supplies face to face this year – or, at least, mask to mask. She says she misses witnessing firsthand the impact she’s making on her fellow community members.

“The smiles on their faces motivated me to keep doing it because you can see the joy it brings some people,” she says.

Photo courtesy of Tanya Rossier

Tanya adds that the joy flows both ways. Anna and other participants learn a lot from paying the kindness forward and speaking to people who have had different life experiences.

“Homeless people have a story to share, and they have a lesson that they want folks to learn too, on things they’ve done right and things that they’ve done wrong,” Tanya says. “I think we can help each other.”

Months before the 2021 drive begins, Tanya says community members are messaging her on Facebook to ask what Anna’s plans are for this year’s drive and how they can get involved.

If all goes to plan, the Rosiers will open their doors to the community once again and visit shelters in person. Anna’s high school soccer team has promised to help make blankets for the drive, and the Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club is already on board too.

“I think that this has been the coolest experience,” Tanya says, “watching this grow and people embracing Anna’s vision and parents reaching out and saying, ‘I want my kid to do this with your daughter.’ This community is so amazing.”

Ellie Roberto is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.