Dublin Irish Festival celebrates 35 years

By Dan Mitchell
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Dublin Irish Festival and there are at least as many ways to enjoy this beloved event. To celebrate, we asked participants, organizers and community members: What’s your favorite thing about the Dublin Irish Festival?
- “I love volunteering at the festival. I love the music and festive atmosphere and running into people I may have not seen since high school.” – Jennifer Amorose, Dublin Chamber of Commerce COO
- “There is so much great music that comes to our festival, I just think people really don’t know how good it is. It doesn’t matter if it’s a smaller stage with an unknown band, that band could become your favorite.” – Carina Dacierno, former City of Dublin employee
- “The Dublin Irish Festival is one of the few festivals in the country where athletes get to compete under Saturday night lights. … There really isn’t anything better.” – Rob McKeeman, athletic event coordinator
- “I love explaining … the ancient tradition, ethnicity and spirituality of the Irish to people who come to the festival.” – Father Stephen Hayes, leads Irish Mass and Brian Boru
- “Ever since I was young, I’ve always loved to look at the progress of the sand sculpture over the weekend! The artistry and detail is incredible.” – Rebecca VanVliet, former Irish Festival intern
- “It is incredible how some of the top musicians in the world are able to get on stage together (during the festival finale) and, unrehearsed, play different reels and jigs like they have been together for years.” – Ed Gaughan, 2016 Irish Festival honorary chair
- “Whiskey and Beer Tasting! One year, our group took all of the empty plastic beer glasses and made a stack all the way up to the near top of the tent!” – Barbara Burkholder, retired parks and recreation employee
- “Dublin’s own Ladies of Longford are a must-see band. I never miss a chance to listen to them.” – Dave Teal, vendor with Giant Concessions
- “For me, a highlight has been the phenomenally talented musicians who have come here to perform. I am delighted we have been able to host and welcome them to Dublin and that our audiences have shared in the vitality and joy of the music.” – Morton Kelly, musician and co-chair of the entertainment committee
- “The chance to hear world-renowned Irish musicians perform all weekend. I’ll go from tent to tent to hear my favorite bands, and I’ll look for new and upcoming musicians as well.” – Kitty Monger, festival co-founder
- “(Seeing a room full of volunteers) and (thinking) to myself as I was watching people walk in, ‘Wow, this is how many people used to attend the festival and now we have this many volunteers.’” – Sandra Puskarcik, former festival director
- “The genealogy tent because that’s where I spend my whole weekend.” – Jayne Davis, Franklin County Genealogical Society
- “When I started playing Irish music, I went to the festival in 2003 and saw the band Danú on the Dublin stage. Epic musicians and a wall of sound and energy! My roommate and I were hooked, having received the fuel we needed to learn and play Irish music for the past 18 years.” – Bryan Brookes, The Drowsy Lads
- “The Emerald Club is my favorite place to join friends and supporters who make the Irish Festival such a great celebration of arts and culture!” – David Guion, Dublin Arts Council executive director
- “Seeing Old Blind Dog on the Dublin stage. They’re my favorite Celtic folk band and I have never had the opportunity to see them until the Dublin Irish festival.” – Glenn Mackie, volunteer and Thunderstage organizer
- “The festival brings so many dynamic, well-known groups from different countries, providing festival attendees with a nonstop music experience. It’s rare to have so much high-quality entertainment in one weekend.” – Judy Davis, music entertainment committee
- “To be part of the great evolution of the great Dublin Irish festival every year, you hear the cliché that people use so loosely, ‘it’s bigger and better than ever.’ For the Dublin Irish Festival, I can truly attest.” – Thom Gall, Skelly the Leprechaun
- “A can’t-miss is the Emerald Arts Isle, smack in the middle of the festival. … You come for the handmade jewelry and stained glass and hand-cast paper and you leave with a fresh-baked Irish whiskey cake!” – Mark McGuire, original attendee and volunteer
- “Going on stage at the Celtic Rock stage on a Saturday night when the tent is full and just looking out and seeing how much fun everyone is having.” – Alison LeRoy, Dublin director of community events
- “Watching the variety of dancers! The amount of talent we have at the festival is amazing to see!” – Bryan Chu, admissions committee chair
- “Hearing Irish instruments up close in the cultural tents brings Irish music to life.” – Cameron Carr, Dublin Life editor
- “The people. From the fans of Irish music who dance, sing and rock out regardless of the heat or humidity to the volunteers who always have a big smile and an even bigger welcome, to all the crew and festival staff who work ’round the clock to make it an unforgettable experience every single year. It’s our favorite festival every year.” – Enda Scahill, We Banjo 3
- “Hanging out with friends and family at the concerts.” – Bill Stemm, 2021 honorary chair
- “Watching Gaelic Storm perform, attending outdoor Sunday Mass with my family and seeing community members who I’ve met over the years all in one place celebrating safely.” – Justin Páez, Chief of Police
- “I value being able to partner with my colleagues across the city in preparation for this involved community event. Getting to interact with residents as an officer always makes this an exceptional time of year in Dublin.” – Nick Tabernik, Deputy Chief of Police
- “(Our organization has) made so many friends in the past decade from the talented and entertaining musicians and cultural presenters.” – Jon Hagee, Frontier Folk
- “Watching all the various stage performances of Irish dancers, musicians and storytellers. This is a great festival that gives people of all ages opportunities to experience the arts and culture of Ireland.” – Joe Bishara, Abbey Theater of Dublin supervisor
- “Seeing all my old friends and all my new friends that I’ll meet this year – that’s my favorite thing.” – Lisa Bova, hospitality committee
- “The Sunday services are remarkable in a public setting like Dublin. The turnout for these services is outstanding.” – Jerry Tracy, Sunday services volunteer
- “I love the way the staff and volunteers all work together to make it the best festival, not in terms of how many people entered the gates or how many stages we have, but that everyone who enters the gates feels welcome and everyone is treated like royalty.” – Kay McGovern, co-founder
- “Buttered noodles in the chicken and noodles dish from (Bessie’s Homemade Noodles).” – Denny Lynch, first honorary chair
- “I really enjoy the spoken word, author’s corner and music workshops in the Cultural Stage area, which is just a little off the main path but filled with talented acts who take great pride in sharing their Irish heritage.” – Lindsay Weisenauer, director of communications and public information
- “I love when the following year I have students come back and show me that they continued learning more and what they’ve been working on.” – Megan Wright, chainmail cultural workshop instructor
- “My absolute favorite is the wake house, teaching you the ritual of Irish burial. I think that’s just fascinating.” – John Reiner, Dublin City Council member
- “I love Skelly the Leprechaun!” – Kathy Gill, Dublin Life publisher and CEO