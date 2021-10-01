Dublin Dishes | North Market Bridge Park celebrates one year anniversary

Planned Merchants Bake Me Happy Black Radish Creamery BREaD Bakery + Café Bubbles Tea & Juice Company Dos Hermanos Tacos Falafel Kitchen Gallo’s Pizzeria Hoyo’s Sambusas & Juices Lan Viet Market Bar MarketSHARE (long-term pop-up vendors) Pasta Ditoni’s Reuse Revolution Saddleberk The Little Kitchen The Pit BBQ Grille

In just a year, North Market Bridge Park has become a staple of its burgeoning Dublin neighborhood.

North Market, which has been in operation since 1876, expanded from its downtown location with the addition of this second location built intentionally for its merchants. The Bridge Park location features more than 20,000 square feet of market space, with about 10,000 additional square feet for back-of-house usage.

Despite pandemic-induced challenges the restaurant industry faced over the last year, North Market Bridge Park has thrived. After opening with an initial class of four merchants, the market rapidly expanded. Currently planned tenants will soon fill the entire 18-vendor capacity, including a long-term pop-up space dubbed marketSHARE.

“I am extremely impressed with what North Market Bridge Park and our merchants have accomplished in one short, very difficult year,” says North Market Executive Director Rick Harrison Wolfe. “It has all been way beyond my expectations on every level. I’m so grateful to the community that has supported us and Crawford Hoying who had the vision to include us in their landmark development.”

The Bridge Park market will host Taste of the Market Gala on Friday, Nov. 5 as part of its anniversary celebrations.

A Sea of Opportunity

For the merchants, the success of North Market Bridge Park has been a boon.

“Every time a new merchant opens it’s good for all of us,” says Danny Godfrey, chef for Coast-to-Local Market. “That’s brought a lot more life into the market.”

Coast-to-Local Market was one of the original four merchants at North Market Bridge Park alongside Dos Hermanos, Market Bar and Reuse Revolution.

The atmosphere of the public market is much different than Godfrey’s previous work in the back of kitchens. At North Market Bridge Park, Godfrey says he and other workers have the opportunity to interact with their customers more than in conventional restaurant settings.

“One of the nice things about being in the market is seeing who becomes a regular,” he says. “You almost develop a friendship with them.”

Part of Godfrey’s goal at Coast-to-Local Market is to give customers confidence to prepare and eat fish in more ways. His recipe for halibut with a gin and juice sauce offers a simple to make dish with a complex and rewarding taste.

Halibut with Gin & Juice Recipe

Ingredients

1 tbsp. finely minced shallot

½ cup watershed four peel gin

½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

7 tbsp. chilled cubed butter

48 oz. halibut fillets (salted and patted dry)

1 tbsp. salted butter

1 tbsp. olive oil

Instructions

Heat a small sauce pot over medium heat.

Add 1 tablespoon of butter. Once melted, add the shallots and sweat until they become translucent.

Add the gin and juice and bring to a boil to reduce the liquid to ¼ cup. While the liquid reduces, heat a skillet over medium high heat for 2 minutes and then add olive oil and butter. Add the halibut to the skillet and leave undisturbed for 4 minutes. Gently flip and cook the other side an additional 2-4 minutes. Once the liquid is reduced, turn the heat to its lowest temperature and allow the liquid to sit for 3 minutes. Slowly whisk in 6 tablespoons of chilled butter one cube at a time until the sauce is smooth and velvety. Remove from heat and serve immediately. Garnish with fresh herbs or microgreens.

Cameron Carr is associate editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.