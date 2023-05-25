Daughters of Erin honor Irish culture and history at the Dublin Irish Festival

If you’ve explored the Dublin Irish Festival any time in the last decade, you may have come across the Daughters of Erin’s unique tea room or even stopped in for a cup or a scone. You may not know that this organization has been operating since 1978, and its goal is simple: celebrating and preserving Irish culture.

Because the local Shamrock Club was exclusive to men, the Daughters of Erin (DOE) was born. Its 10 founders wanted to create a way for women to celebrate Irish heritage and serve their community. The group’s motto today is, “American by birth, Irish by the grace of God!”

In the decades since, DOE has raised over $700,000 for central Ohio charities and organized countless fundraising events. These funds support local students through college scholarships and the Irish Life Experience for students with high grades, an interest in Irish culture and volunteering experience.

The Dublin Irish Festival is one of the most exciting times of year for the DOE, as it’s the perfect time to share Irish culture and host weary festivalgoers in need of a rest.

“It’s a place to sit down and cool off or warm up,” says DOE member Karen Fahy. “You can sit down and relax and have a cup of tea and scones. Since we started the tea room, it has evolved into feeling like walking into a home to have a cup of tea.”

The tea room is perfect to escape the bustling Irish Festival without leaving the venue. Fahy says that their cold tea is as good as the hot to cool down on those hot August days. She loves seeing regulars return every year, excited for their annual sip.

The tea room also offers home-baked goods prepared by DOE members. Their scones have increasingly become a fan favorite over the years.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Irish Soda Bread with raisins and caraway seeds

4 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

2 large eggs

1 ¼ cups buttermilk

2 tsp. caraway seeds

1 cup golden raisins

1 Tbsp. milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Stir together.

In a separate bowl, beat eggs, buttermilk and oil together. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in all the buttermilk mixture.

Add caraway seeds and raisins, if using. Stir until a soft dough has formed.

Shape the dough into a large ball on a lightly floured surface. With a sharp knife, make a cross on the top of the dough. Place dough on the prepared pan. Brush the top with milk.

Bake in the center of the oven until golden brown, about 30 to 40 minutes.

Gluten-free Zucchini Bread

1 ½ cups all-purpose gluten-free flour

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

2/3 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

2 ½ cups of zucchini chunks

2 eggs

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 tsp. vanilla

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5 inch loaf pan, place parchment paper on bottom.

In a large bowl combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Whisk to combine.

Put chocolate chips in a small bowl, add 1 Tbsp. of flour mixture to coat chips, set aside.

To flour mixture add brown and white sugars. Whisk to break up any lumps.

In a blender add eggs, oil, vanilla and zucchini. Emulsify until zucchini is in small pieces.

Make a well in flour mixture then add egg mixture and gently stir. Add chocolate chips, stir to combine. Pour into loaf pan and bake for 50 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.

More information is available at www.daughtersoferin.org, and all are welcome.