The 35th-annual Dublin Irish Festival brings music, dance and tradition to central Ohio

For 35 years, the Dublin Irish Festival has brought a taste of Ireland to, fittingly, Dublin, in what is now the largest three-day Irish Festival in the world. Since its founding in the ‘80s, the festival has strived to promote Irish tradition, music, culture and dance, while providing its guests with a high-quality and safe experience. This weekend, 7 stages host 65 acts and more than 535 performers.

Gaelic Storm, a traditional Celtic band with a modern twist, and Dervish, one of the biggest names international in Irish music, take the stage this weekend, among hundreds of other performers. Music performances take place all three days of the festival, so there’s surely a show for every taste.

In addition to music, the festival also offers several other events: cooking demonstrations by Celtic Caterer Eric McBride, spoken word poems and stories, and Irish Fairy Tales and Superstitions.

Be sure to come hungry because the festival features more than 30 food vendors. Try Bessie’s Homemade Noodles with traditional fare such as chicken and noodles, homemade mashed potatoes, and kielbasa. The Celtic Pig also offers both Scottish and Irish cuisines and Kentucky barbecue. For dessert, indulge in Graeter’s Ice Cream or Dells Homemade Ice-Cream & Coffee.

Another favorite among guests returns: Irish Whiskey Tastings. Led by Simon Nicolian, Masters of Whiskey ambassador, the tastings are divided into Starter Tasting on Friday and Saturday, and Premium Tasting on Sunday. This year’s tastes will include Redbreast 12, Midleton Barry Crockett and Jameson Orange, among others.

The athletic demonstrations at the Dublin Irish Festival’s Greenfields Sports Area are a must-see for all ages. Watch regional athletes compete in the Amateur Highland Games Competition on Saturday at 2 p.m., or check out the Sheep-Herding Demonstrations on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.dublinirishfestival.org.

Claire McLean is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.