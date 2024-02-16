Visit Grove City hosts spring Altogether EggStravaganza

March marks the beginning of spring, and if you are looking for fun ways to get outside with the kids and enjoy warmer temperatures, Grove City has you covered.

On March 23, Visit Grove City kicks off South-Western City Schools’ spring break with its second Altogether EggStravaganza. The EggStravaganza takes place at the Southwest Franklin County Historical Society’s Century Village in Fryer Park. Attendees of all ages are welcome to explore history and nature in a scavenger hunt and get special treats from local vendors.

“It (is) truly to highlight what the village is about and then highlight close to 20 small business partners,” says Teresa Breckenridge, sales and communications manager at Visit Grove City.

Learn and Search

From noon to 2 p.m., the EggStravaganza opens to the public for a scavenger hunt around the park. The hunt teaches kids and their families all about Grove City as they explore Century Village with history-related clues such as the socks used to erase whiteboards in the schoolhouse, and nature-related clues featuring different animal and plant cutouts.

A completed scavenger hunt card earns its holder a range of prizes. Previous prizes have included Visit Grove City bags and Adventure Guides, tokens for free donuts from Jolly Pirate Donuts, coupons to LVL UP Sports Paintball Park, and Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park bison keychains.

“We had families, when they were checking out of the scavenger hunt with me, saying that they had a great time,” Breckenridge says. “They learned themselves, but at the same time, they got so much candy.”

Breckenridge is optimistic about this year’s weather after some bad luck last year with extreme winds. Visit Grove City plans to have plenty of field games, including an egg roll down Fryer Park’s sledding hill, ring toss and Connect 4.

The organization has also recreated last year’s hit Peeps roast kits for making s’mores over a fire on site. Kits are $5 a piece, with proceeds going to the Historical Society.

Other Altogether Adventures

Six Years of the Bunny Hunt

Find the 14 colorful bunnies hidden around Grove City Town Center from March 22 to April 14 and take home a prize from one of the following turn-in sites.

Grove City Parks & Recreation - 3226 Kingston Ave.

Grove City Library - 3959 Broadway

EcoFest - Lend a helping hand, no matter how small

Join the initiative of creating a healthier community by learning about recycling, sustainability, health, wellness and environmental awareness alongside community clean-up at this year’s EcoFest in Town Center on April 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sensory-friendly Preview

From 10 a.m. to noon, the EggStravaganza offers a structured, sensory-friendly preview of the event to individuals on the autism spectrum. Kids can learn about the history of trains from the Historical Society’s dossiers and fill a basket with an assortment of gluten-free treats, sensory toys, bubbles and more at various stations around the train depot.

Visit Grove City has also partnered with the Central Ohio Autism Society to help bring autism awareness and accessibility to Grove City.

“We’re excited to partner with them because it seems like they do a lot in the north and east side of 270,” says Tiffany Kirkbride, marketing assistant for Visit Grove City.

“We’re trying to navigate them this way,” Breckenridge adds.

The location of Century Village optimizes accessibility and sensitivity to individuals of all abilities.

“We’re hopeful to expand it because we do feel like we have a demographic in the community that’s not served as much when it comes to (individuals) on the spectrum or those with disabilities,” Breckenridge says. “So it is exciting that the Train Depot has handicap accessibility.”

Community Gathering

The EggStravaganza allows individuals of all ages, from kids to volunteers and parents, to learn about the history and nature of Grove City and connect with local professionals and vendors. It also gives Visit Grove City the chance to highlight different parts of the community.

“We’re hoping it shines a light on us, of course, as the travel ambassadors for Grove City, Ohio, but it also shows (off) the community,” Breckenridge says. “We had a family from the Pinnacle last year that came. … They had no idea Century Village existed.”

Visit Grove City has gathered a unique collection of local businesses to take part in a Trunk or Treat, decorating their cars in their spring best to give out goodies for the kids and literature to spotlight their unique services.

Jane Dimel is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Amber Phipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.