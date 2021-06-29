Animals need shelters and shelters need us

Speak for the Unspoken’s Paula Biancone, head of Animal Welfare, Andrea Kochensparger, executive director and Megan Doty, volunteer.

Andrea Kochensprager thinks deaf dogs are awesome.

The director of Speak for the Unspoken, a foster-based rescue with roots in Grove City but extends throughout central Ohio, works with impaired and injured dogs almost every day.

The organization began with a focus on rescuing deaf and blind dogs, particularly Australian shepherds who are often improperly bred and produce impaired puppies. While some may assume these differently-abled pups might be more difficult to adopt out, Kochensprager says it just takes meeting one to know how amazing they are.

“Deaf dogs are great,” she says. “First of all, they don’t get scared of fireworks, loud noises, and don’t get all worked up when cars honk or fire engines go by.”

She also stresses that the bond deaf dogs have with their owners is incredible.

“The bond they build with you is so intense because they’re always looking at you,” she says. “They’re watching for instructions because that’s the way they communicate.”

Today, Speak for the Unspoken takes in dogs with all kinds of medical issues. Most recently, the organization has taken in two dogs with megaesophagus, a disorder in which the esophagus dilates and loses motility. Because of this, the dogs have to eat their food in specialized chairs, essentially highchairs for dogs. While this is something she doesn’t see often, Kochensprager knows that by educating the public about the disorder, these dogs will find a loving home just like any other pups.

“You just have to meet these dogs and understand that they’re just like any dogs that have four legs,” she says. “They get along just fine.”

× Evangeline is a deaf catahoula mix. She’s a big sweetheart and Kochensprager says she can play, play, play all day. "She’d be an amazing running partner,” she says. “She’s going to daycare a few days a week so she can play with other dogs. She definitely needs someone who wants to give her a lot of exercise. She’s fabulous.”

A Million Things to Do

While fostering is one of the most important facets of Speak for the Unspoken, there are plenty of other ways to volunteer.

“People don’t understand that running an animal rescue is like running a small business,” Kochensprager says. “We need people who understand finance, who do data entries, who can come to adoption events and hang out with the dogs, who can transport dogs – there are a million other things that happen in the background of our system.”

She says that social media and graphic design volunteers are always welcome, as the organization needs creative people to help get their message out to the world.

“One of the things that I tell our volunteers is that I want them doing something they enjoy,” Kochensprager says. “Volunteers tend to stick around longer if they’re doing something they like to do here.”

For example, Kochensprager is a lawyer by trade, but she doesn’t always do the legal work behind Speak for the Unspoken, because she’s passionate about other aspects of the organization.

Sweet Success

To volunteer or learn more about how to help Columbus Pet Rescue, visit www.columbuspetrescue.com

There are too many success stories to recount, but in May, Kochensprager experienced one rescue that was particularly rewarding.

A miniature pinscher named Maple came in with cataracts, a condition that affects vision. Luckily, in some cases, this is reversible. Thanks to Speak for the Unspoken, Maple will see again.

“It’s amazing to restore vision to a dog,” Kochensprager says. “It’s one thing if they’re born blind, but it’s another when they lose vision slowly because it’s confusing and they don’t understand what’s happening.”

Even though it’s brutal and heartbreaking seeing dogs brought to the organization injured, mistreated, abused or straight from a puppy mill, the growth Kochensprager and the Speak for the Unspoken fosters get to see is worth it all.

“Some dogs come to us and haven’t ever been out of a cage before – they’ve never touched grass,” Kochensprager says. “One of the most rewarding things that our fosters do is work with those dogs and to see them come out of their shells and know they are going to be loved for a long time.”

For more information about how to volunteer or foster at Speak for the Unspoken, visit www.speakfortheunspoken.com.

× Three reasons to adopt an adult cat: Adult cats are less in demand, so you’re doing an important good deed by bringing one home. You know what you’re getting into – adult cats have established personalities, so you know if you’re getting an energetic rocket or a relaxed, couch potato cat. You also already know if a cat is OK with being around other cats, dogs or kids. You can sleep through the night. Kittens are known to be wild at night. If you want to skip that phase of kitten-rearing, an adult cat is for you.

“We Need Help”

Konrad Rutgers with a Great Dane.

Lisa Oliver, director of Columbus Pet Rescue, lives in Grove City. In her neighborhood alone, she’s found 93 stray, homeless cats and kittens.

Grove City has been home base for the foster-based nonprofit for a number of years, but works all around Columbus to rescue animals in need.

“We’re just a collection of people trying to improve the welfare of animals and aren’t okay with the state that we find them in – disposed and uncared for,” Oliver says.

With the number of animals volunteers see every day, the rescue is in dire need of support. Oliver says a ton of work goes into a single rescued animal and the costs add up.

The rescue needs funds for medical treatment, whether for fleas, ticks and parasites or more serious injuries that require emergency services. Plus, basic vet care is necessary as well. Oliver says by the time they have an animal ready to adopt, the average amount that’s been spent is around $500 – and that’s for an uncomplicated case. The Columbus Pet Rescue spent $40,000 on supplies at PetSmart last year.

Fostering, however, is one of the most important ways you can help.

“You have to have transportation, the proper space and the desire to help,” Oliver says. “We want a foster home to be a secure, comfortable place where an animal can adapt.”

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.