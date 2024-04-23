The Grove City Pizza Trek

When CityScene Magazine first opened voting for the category of central Ohio’s favorite pizza in its annual Best of the ‘Bus poll, Zamarelli’s was its first and second winner. Tammy’s was a close runner-up in 2017, and the pair tied for first place in 2020.

Having been selected over other prominent Columbus pizza staples, it’s clear that Grove City is home to the best ‘za around (or perhaps the most loyal customers).

Visit Grove City quickly recognized the abundance of quality local pies, which led them to develop The Pizza Trek.

One pie at a time

Before there was a Pizza Trek, there was a Pumpkin Trek. Inspired by the Butler County Donut Trail, Visit Grove City’s Pumpkin Trek takes place annually during September and October. Participants make fall-themed purchases at local businesses to earn prizes.

“It’s important to highlight the local businesses, which make the local flavor, literally,” says Amanda Davis, executive director of Visit Grove City.

The Pizza Trek soon followed, kicking off at the end of 2019, just in time for the new year. While 2020 proved disastrous for many event planners, The Pizza Trek turned out to be just what central Ohio needed.

Before chowing down, pizza lovers must stop by Visit Grove City where they can pick up a card listing the eight local participating businesses. Once a patron gets six stamps, they return to 3995 Broadway to trade their card for a free T-shirt. Shirts come in all sizes, so even toddlers can boast their pizza-eating prowess.

The first year was a smashing success.

“People were looking for things to do, with everybody being home getting their ideas for ways to come together and experience things the community offered from home,” Davis says.

Broad(way) appeal

Since then, word has spread and visitors from all over in search of great pizza have made their way to Grove City.

“We did have a family last year, they’re from Tuscarawas County, and they love doing these trails during their spring breaks,” says Teresa Breckenridge, Visit Grove City’s sales and communications manager. “They have a son and a daughter and they love collecting the T-shirts. They came to Grove City to do our Pizza Trek!”

Last October, Cameron Fontana from Good Day Columbus even joined in on the fun. He reached out to Davis and Breckenridge to go pizza-shop-hopping through Grove City for a segment on the show.

“(The shops Fontana visited) are family-owned businesses and that was fun for them to share and get their stories out and it got them more followers,” Breckenridge says.

Though it is difficult to measure how many people have participated in The Pizza Trek, Visit Grove City has distributed more than 2,500 cards to visitors and awarded countless shirts.

“We’ll be out and about and see people wearing our shirts,” Davis says. “It’s rewarding to see people finishing and enjoying it and showing off their shirt.”

Pick a slice

One of the main goals of Visit Grove City is to connect people with local businesses they may have not tried before, and The Pizza Trek is an opportunity to support these family-owned pizzerias and shops.

“People are just passionate about it,” Davis says.

With unique options such as the Bavarian pizza at Plank’s, breakfast pizza at Grandstand Pizza Shop and even gummy pizza at Strawser’s, the variety keeps each stop on the Trek fresh. Breckenridge even jokes that someone could do the whole Pizza Trek in a day without eating a similar slice twice.

Parties, gamedays, rewards for good grades, you name it – there is no function that pizza isn’t perfect for. Before you order the same old pie, think about which Grove City pizzerias you haven’t tried yet. Breckenridge says many residents discover new favorites right in their backyard.

“For me personally, (my favorite part) is the stories,” Breckenridge says. “This is every day, and there’s no expiration date. It’s for all – diversity, families, age groups – everybody loves pizza.”

Participating Locations with their specialties

Cimi’s Bistro at Pinnacle - Buffalo Chicken Flatbread, has gluten-free food options (not including pizza)

Flyer’s Pizza & Subs - The “Bomber” – provolone, pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, onion, mushroom and green pepper; has other gluten-free options

Grandstand Pizza Shop - Breakfast Pizza, has other gluten-free options

Grove City Brewing Company/Plum Run Winery - Flatbread Balsamic Drizzle, has gluten-free food options (not including pizza)

Joseppi’s Pizza - Mega Meat – pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon; has other gluten-free options

Plank’s on Broadway - Bavarian Pizza – corned beef or bratwurst, topped with sauerkraut; has other gluten-free options

Stawsers Ice Cream, Pop & Candy Shop - Efrutti Gummy Pizza, has other gluten-free options

Tammy’s Pizza - The Works – provolone, pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers and mushroom; has other gluten-free options

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.