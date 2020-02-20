Student volunteer opportunities in Grove City

VIP

× Expand VIP students at Comunity Environmental Day

Designed for students grades seven through 12, the Volunteer Involvement Program includes more than 130 members from local districts, including South-Western, Teays Valley Local, and private and homeschool. These students pledge to log at least six hours of service every year and never have to look far for volunteer opportunities. Grove City Parks and Recreation offers events and volunteer programs throughout the year for VIP students.

During VIP’s first year, students could volunteer at just 20 events. This past year, VIP members chose from more than 60 opportunities – school carnivals, PTA events, food drives – indicating the growth of Grove City within the past two decades.

“We started VIP because there were a lot of teens who wanted to volunteer but there was nothing out there for them,” says Linda Rosine, recreation supervisor who oversees the program. “There’s a big need out there for volunteers now.”

Most importantly, Rosine appreciates how the program positively impacts the students.

“VIP is something I think is critically important – it builds self-esteem,” she says, “and it’s nice to have that mentorship from older kids to younger kids.”

GC3

× Expand GC3 students at Lifecare Alliance

Focusing on high school students, GC3 started in October 2018 and unifies students from all corners of the city. Named for its unique idea of combining all three local high schools – Central Crossing, Grove City Christian and Grove City – the group forges new bonds while serving the community.

“Instead of having three individual high schools, this group has become a high school in itself,” says Kelly Sutherland, Parks and Recreation superintendent. “It brings kids together that might live four or five streets apart but have never met.”

The group’s largest outreach event, which is designed by students, is the October Workday. The event is unique because it’s hosted on a week day when school isn’t in session. Students could easily decide to relax at home, but more than 100 students chose to participate in the first-ever 2019 event. The involvement interest was so high that GC3 had to limit the number of volunteers. After its success, Workday will happen again this year, so keep your eyes peeled for a date.

“We might one day expand to other high schools in the South-Western City School District, but right now we are just trying to make it work in Grove City,” Sutherland says.

