Know your neighbors in nature, protect your property

As we enter 2019 and try to stay warm through another Ohio winter, there are several local residents who may slip into hiding. No, I’m not talking about the human residents, although I’m sure some of them might be in hiding, too. Some wildlife in the area – white-tailed deer, foxes, coyotes – stay active despite the colder weather, while other smaller animals may avoid the elements at all costs. If you’re in the right place at the right time you just might sneak a snow-covered peek at the creatures that call Grove City home.

Deer

White-tailed deer are common in Grove City now, but Ohio’s state mammal wasn’t always so prevalent. In fact, they were completely eliminated from the state by 1904, when there were no hunting regulations and the environment was rapidly changing due to the farming industry. It wasn’t until the early 1920s that the mammal was reintroduced to the state and its population began to grow again – especially in urban areas where deer lack natural predators and people hunt less.

As the warm reds, oranges and yellows of fall dissipate into a white winter landscape, the white-tailed deer’s coloration also shifts from red into more of a gray/brown tone. This seems only natural for an animal relying heavily on camouflage and stealth to survive. The white underside of the tail, which can be seen all year long, signals danger to other deer while letting predators know they are leaving an area, hopefully discouraging a pursuit. Deer also boast heightened senses of smell, sight and hearing, another survival advantage that helps them steer clear of danger.

Did you know? The size of a buck’s antlers is impacted by nutrition, health and genetics as well as age. When the antlers are shed in December or January, small mammals will quickly eat them for the natural source of vitamins and nutrients.

Fox

There are five species of foxes found in North America, but only two, the red fox and the gray fox, call Ohio home. Although the gray fox has salt-and-pepper gray fur, it also has a white belly and a band of reddish fur that separates this from its gray sides. The gray fox is also characterized by the black stripe that runs the length of the tail, ending in a black tip.

The red fox, on the other hand, is likely the animal that most people think of when they think of a fox. Though it can have many color variations, the most common is a rusty-red coat from its face down its back and sides, along with a white underside, neck and cheeks. The red fox has black hair mixed in with the red of the tail, which most notably has a white tip.

Both species are most active at night, making them hard to spot in general. Since the gray fox prefers wooded areas and partially open brush land with little human presence, it’s even harder to stumble upon.

If you come across what appears to be an ill, injured or aggressive animal, contact the Grove City Service Department. weekdays 7 a.m.-4 p.m. at 614-277-1100 or the non-emergency police line after hours at 614-277-1710.

Protect Your Property from Critters

Tips from the Grove City Service Department