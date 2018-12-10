Grove City welcomes OhioHealth and Mount Carmel

× Expand Courtesy of Mount Carmel Health Systems Mount Carmel Grove City will provide further medical services including a comprehensive cancer center, women's health center, outpatient surgery, pain management, wound care and multi-specialty physician practices

Grove City offers business owners and residents a pleasant community in which to live and work; take a walk down Broadway to see the hometown charm for yourself and you’ll understand.

Now, residents will have even more to love, with two new health care facilities.

“Grove City has convenient access to highways and is only eight minutes to downtown Columbus,” says Shawn Conrad, the executive director of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce. “Grove City has strong natural, human and capital resources, our demographic makeup provides us with a strong workforce, we are technologically forward-thinking and close to some of the best education and cultural amenities in the Midwest.”

Two health care giants, Mount Carmel and OhioHealth, recognized Grove City’s potential and have already taken steps to capitalize on the area.

Mount Carmel is building a new $361 million medical campus in Grove City that will include intensive care, maternity services, a state-of-the-art surgical suite and an expanded emergency department. The campus expands on an emergency care facility that opened in 2014, when Mount Carmel employed 110 people in Grove City. Upon completion, that number will skyrocket to over 1,600 employees.

With the arrival of Mount Carmel, Grove City will receive additional medical services including comprehensive cancer center, women’s health center, outpatient surgery, pain management, wound care and multi-specialty physician practices.

OhioHealth also recognizes Grove City’s potential in the health care industry. It recently opened the new OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital. The new $46.5 million hospital adds 285 jobs, has 26 certified inpatient beds and offers many amenities, such as 24/7 emergency services and a resuscitation lab.

OhioHealth always makes an effort to connect with the community, offering health and wellness programs to employers and providing athletic trainers to student athletes in the South-Western City School District.

“We feel complimented that these prestigious providers are seeing the advantages of being in Grove City,” Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage says.

Grove City residents will be able to access health care closer to home thanks to the new OhioHealth and Mount Carmel facilities. And in time, the hope is that the two will entice even more providers to bring their services here, allowing residents convenient and comprehensive care.

It's not just the health care industry that will grow as a result of OhioHealth and Mount Carmel moving in; when one industry is booming, it influences the growth of others.

“(The health care industry) helps in attracting other businesses (such as) industrial and commercial (businesses), because having convenient health care facilities helps make the labor market more attractive,” says Stage.

Many businesses are thinking of Grove City when they need to open new branches or relocate. They often partner with the health care businesses and bring economic benefits to the city. As more citizens move into Grove City to take advantage of the health care benefits and employment opportunities, the city receives increased income tax.

“Strong partnerships are one of the indicators of continued economic success and are reflective of the health of a community,” Conrad says.

Grove City’s government is also encouraging the health care industry to expand. The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, community leaders and the city administration are all dedicated to seeing the community and economy grow.

“We are all fully committed to making Grove City the best all-around community that it can be,” Conrad says. “Having outstanding healthcare options available is one of the foundational pieces to a great community and one of the many reasons that Grove City has been named Best Hometown (by Ohio Magazine) - twice!”

