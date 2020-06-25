Grove City places to explore with your canine friends

In many households, the furry friend is less of a pet and more of a family member. Their presence alone can make owners happier and more comfortable, and multiple studies suggest that dogs and cats can reduce stress, lower blood pressure and reduce feelings of social isolation. So why not celebrate their unconditional love?

August alone has nine pet-related holidays – including Spoil Your Dog Day on Aug. 10 – so now is the perfect time to visit some fun and unique places in and near Grove City that are pet friendly.

Breck Community Park Off-leash Dog Areas

3005 Demorest Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Grove City officials understand that dogs love to run free. That’s why one of the city’s newest parks includes fenced areas for dogs to roam freely. Breck Community Park off-leash dog areas are the perfect spaces for you and your pup to get some exercise or meet new friends. The park features four fenced-in play areas: two are designated for dogs weighing 35 pounds or more, while the other two are for dogs weighing less than 35 pounds. One area for each size is open at a time to allow areas to recover from heavy traffic. The best part? This park doesn’t have any breed restrictions, although all animals must be spayed or neutered.

South Drive-in Theater

3050 S. High St., Columbus

www.drive-inmovies.com

Watching your favorite movie on the couch with your best friend is a great way to spend an evening at home, but if you’re looking for a night out, here’s an outdoor movie experience people and pets can enjoy. And don’t forget the snacks! Purchase some popcorn for yourself and bring some treats for your furry friend.

Hop Yard 62

4057 Broadway

www.hopyard62.com

Bone appétit! A growing number of restaurants and coffee houses now welcome dogs on their patios. Hop Yard 62 is a local favorite for its craft beer, entertainment and its love for pets. Its patio is accessible, dog-friendly and it often hosts Hounds and Hops events, where patrons are encouraged to bring their canine friends.

