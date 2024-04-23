Grove City offers exciting opportunities for older adults

Grove City is not only a great place to raise a family, it is also the perfect place to settle down with an empty nest. From volunteering, to walking paths, to creative outlets, rich experiences await older adults seeking to get involved and continue enjoying a healthy, rewarding life without leaving town.

The city’s natural beauty and ample walking trails are vital for keeping the community active and healthy. As of 2023, 347 acres of parkland and 171 acres of open space make up Grove City’s 31 public parks, and 40 miles of paved, multi-use paths are available for use anytime.

Parks and recreation offers countless activities and opportunities throughout the year. Pickleball, known for its accessibility across all age groups, is extremely popular in Grove City. The city already offers plenty of hard-tops to play on, and new courts are coming to Windsor Park in 2024.

Those with a green thumb have plenty of opportunities to get involved with the Gardens at Gantz Farm. Gardeners, regardless of skill level, are welcome to join The Gardens at Gantz Farm Volunteers, who offer a great way to get outside, socialize and make a difference for all who enjoy a stroll through its beautiful plots.

Grove City’s YMCA offers countless daily activities, including pool exercises that are easy on the joints, chair yoga, cardio workouts such as walks and runs, and functional fitness classes. Nearby Rotary Lake is a beautiful place to take a walk if you haven’t hit your movement goal for the day, and fishing is available on site during the season.

The city’s partnership with COTA//Plus offers on-demand rides all over town and is highly accessible for all residents.

There is no shortage of volunteer organizations to get involved with, including Rotary and Lions clubs. Both are known for countless philanthropic and service efforts, plus they are another way to meet like-minded individuals who love their community.

The Evans Center, located close to Grove City Town Center, is always active; promoting independence, physical and mental health, community involvement, and social interaction to the 55+ community.

In addition to daily and weekly activities and performing arts such as drama, it is home to a variety of parks and recreation classes and serves as a gathering point for trips to local restaurants, theaters and shopping destinations. Tammy Jefferson, recreation supervisor for the City of Grove City, has been pivotal in creating experiences that resonate with older residents, such as an expanded newsletter and partnership with the Franklin County Office on Aging.

Events like the Evans Center Health Fair and Senior Resource Fair bring resources directly to residents.

“At some events, we’ll have around 50 community vendors who come in with a plethora of services and products aimed at helping seniors get the information they need,” Jefferson says. “There are so many different choices to make, so these are neutralized spaces where they can get important information, ask the specific questions they have, and leave with an idea of where they want to go.”

Organizers are mindful of what residents need and tailor experiences to create tangible positive impacts on the lives of residents.

“There’s one lady who comes to mind immediately; she used to be very quiet, and she’d only come to Loss Support groups,” Jefferson says. “In time, this same lady is part of everything – I see the biggest smile on her face. Every time I see her, she’s sitting with a different group of people. She has really blossomed in her time at the center.”

Ria Akhilesh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.