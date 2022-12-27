Grove City’s parks and trails offer residents great opportunities

As the winter months carry on, it can be difficult to find the motivation to get outside and stay active. Luckily, Grove City has many opportunities to uphold your New Year’s fitness commitments and stave off cabin fever.

The city estimated that in 2020 roughly a million visitors took advantage of park offerings in Grove City.

There are 23 public parks run by The Grove City Parks and Recreation Department, as well as 459 acres of parkland.

Kim Conrad, director of parks and recreation for Grove City, says that the most exciting thing about Grove City’s parks is the variety of activities supported by the parks. She understands that there are a variety of needs for Grove City’s residents, and she hopes that they can account for as many people as possible.

From skate parks to pickleball courts, and from open fields to densely forested nature walks, there is something for everyone here who hopes to get outside and enjoy

“There is such value in what it does to relieve stress and what it does to center people, especially in our busy lives that we have nowadays,” Conrad says.

Fifty-seven miles of bikeways are accessible to Grove City residents, and this number is always increasing as recent surveys revealed that it is important to the community to continue expanding pedestrian and bike-friendly pathways.

There are 29 miles of paved multi-use paths in Grove City, and odds are one of them passes right by your home.

The longest path is Buckeye Parkway Trail, which, as the name suggests, runs along Buckeye Parkway. Running from Stringtown Road to London Groveport Road, it gives walkers and cyclists access to Parkway Centre, which has its own two-and-a-half miles of walkable paths that can get you anywhere you want to shop or eat.

The Buckeye Parkway South Trail originates at Indian Trails Park, where the Indian Trails walking route also begins.

The Indian Trails path offers a beautiful walk through the largely residential southeast corner of the city.

If you are looking for a greener, more scenic route, you can try out the Hoover Road/North Meadows Trail. A large portion of the trail will take you a wooded area and along Hoover Road for a 2.5 mile round-trip.

The Gardens at Gantz Farm also offer a beautiful walk through three different gardens, each representing a different era of gardening style: the past, present and future. The historic Gantz farmhouse is surrounded by these gardens and provides a backdrop for the carefully crafted labyrinth, which is intended to ease your mind and allow you to take our time and reflect while working your way to the center.

The Fragrance Garden is a great place to stimulate all your senses, as you can walk through this tranquil section and smell herbs that are used for perfumes, oils and potpourri. This portion of the garden is best for taking your time and watching bees and butterflies buzz around in the summertime.

If a walk through gardens and woods sounds perfect for you, Henceroth Park is another great option for you. Its wooded nature trail is beautiful and easily accessible for all ages, and the butterfly garden and bluebird boxes aid your chances of a beautiful visitor approaching while you walk.

Henceroth Park is also the location for Grove City’s Purple Heart Memorial Walk, which was officially unveiled in summer of 2022. There are plans to add picnic shelters, sports fields and courts, and recreational trails.

For the more adventurous, nearby Scioto Grove Metro Park is an incredible place to get out and see its sights through the untouched forest and beautiful views of the Scioto.

Scioto Grove is a great spot for all kinds of outdoor adventures such as fishing, canoeing and kayaking. The more than seven miles of trails are perfect for choosing your own adventure. If you head over during these cold winter months, you can take advantage of the sledding hill at the park as well.

Battelle Darby Creek is another nearby park, which boasts many miles of trails alongside Big and Little Darby Creeks, which are recognized as National Wild and Scenic Rivers.

There are a wide variety of trails and ecosystems maintained by the park, and each trek is a varying level of challenge for visitors. There are many sections of the park that are perfect for dog owners and parents bringing along their children.

Prairie and wetland restoration areas are some of the most awe-inspiring and important parts of this expansive wildlife haven. Bison were reintroduced to the area, and it serves as one of the few havens for these beautiful animals that were once abundant in our area. Seasonal pastures are marked accordingly, so you don’t miss the opportunity to see these beautiful animals whether you are visiting in the summer or winter.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.