Grove City Chamber of Commerce continues to expand Boo Off Broadway

On Halloween, the biggest fear for many is running out of candy to give to children going trick-or-treating. For the vendors and event planners of Boo Off Broadway, a candy shortage was a sign of success.

Last year, the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce took over planning Boo Off Broadway. The chamber’s revamp culminated in even more attendees than organizers imagined. The Grove City Division of Police estimates 5,000 people came to celebrate Halloween, but sheer numbers aren’t all that counts in success.

“As far as growth goes, I don’t know how much room we have to grow,” says Shawn Conrad, executive director of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce. “Physical growth is not our entire goal. Our goal is to support a wonderful event for our community to make people aware of Grove City and some of its activities.”

This year, Boo Off Broadway is set to take place 1-4 p.m., Oct. 29, on the Park Street Promenade, 3444 Park St.

Boo Off Broadway offers a family-friendly – and scare-free – event the weekend before Halloween.

While vendors worked extra last year to ensure they were meeting visitor demand, all of the vendors this year are expected to have plenty of candy to give out treats and avoid any tricks. In 2021, Conrad says, many vendors sent out their team members to pick up more candy after they ran out. Vendors not only give out candy but info about their businesses, safety tips for Halloween and free swag as well.

Trick-or-Treat, also known as Beggars’ Night, is scheduled for 6-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31

After reimagining events such as the Taste of Grove City to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, the chamber has angled Boo Off Broadway as an additional fun way for businesses to interact with the public.

“This event has stepped in and filled that need,” Conrad says. “(Businesses) have a much bigger audience in a much safer environment.”

Not only did the event fill a need, it managed to become a favorite for chamber members and the community after just one year under chamber leadership.

“I’m telling you, last year it just was a home run, hole in one, touchdown, whatever term you want to use,” Conrad says.

To draw more people to the event, the chamber added vendors and other activities to the agenda that were absent in years past. Conrad says the chamber has seen high interest in the event following last year’s success.

“Many of our business members were able to participate,” Conrad says. “We do so many events. This one is just flat out fun.”

The parade, which takes place around the promenade, is a standout feature. Besides chamber members, expect a range of characters in attendance, including ghostbusters, princes and princesses. This year, the Chamber will also set up a photo booth for families to take pictures while dressed in their Halloween best.

Businesses can have as much fun getting in the Halloween spirit as families. Last year as part of Boo Off Broadway, the chamber held a window decorating contest for businesses to show off their decorating chops and appeal to Grove City window shoppers.

Boo Off Broadway serves as a complementary event to the traditional Beggars’ Night. There’s no registration required, and it’s free for all to attend.

“It’s not a terribly difficult event to design and manage,” Conrad says. “It’s just fun.”

For more information, visit www.gcchamber.org.

Spooktacular Schedule

There’s plenty to do in Grove City around Halloween!

The Minion Hunt – Participants search around designated buildings in Grove City for hidden Minion characters and complete a Minion hunt worksheet for a prize.

Window Decorating Contest – As part of Boo Off Broadway, local businesses decorate their windows for the season and judges select the best of the bunch.

Fall Fun Days – Circle S Farms ramps up fall festivities with treats, a hayride, pumpkin picking and a corn maze.

Anastasia Carter is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.