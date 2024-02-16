Grove City Cancer Thrift sells for a good cause

× Expand Photo by Maisie Fitzmaurice Volunteer Sally Adkins preparing the store

At Grove City Cancer Thrift Shop, not only are pre-owned household items and clothing affordable and environmentally sustainable, their sales also help treat and prevent cancer.

Because of the time and effort given by volunteers and loyal patrons, the shop contributed a record-breaking donation last year. Its 2023 total more than tripled its average annual contribution to fund cancer treatment and prevention efforts.

Firsthand Impact

When the Grove City Cancer Thrift Shop opened in 1970, it initially donated all profits to the American Cancer Society. In 2005, it changed course and teamed up with Reynoldsburg Cancer Thrift Shop and Worthington Thrift Shop, directing proceeds to LifeCare Alliance’s Columbus Cancer Clinic.

The clinic was the first free cancer clinic in the country when it opened in 1921. Thanks in part to the shops’ continued support, it has been able to remain free, making it the last of its kind in Ohio.

Courtesy of LifeCare Alliance LifeCare Alliance provides assistance and resources, such as wigs, to patients.

Its offerings include free screenings for multiple types of cancer, medical necessities such as wheelchairs, transportation for medical appointments, prescription medication and supplement assistance, and even wigs, headscarves and prosthetics for those who can’t afford them.

Because most of the facility’s patients live on less than $1,500 a month and are uninsured, almost all receive help at no cost. The clinic relies on donations to keep serving the community.

“Without the thrift stores, we just couldn’t offer all the services we do,” says Chuck Gehring, president and CEO of LifeCare Alliance. “We take everybody regardless of their ability to pay, so restoring funds is critical to that.”

In addition to cancer-related services, the clinic also assists with crucial non-medical services to cancer patients, including access to toiletries and food, as well as helping them stay current on rent and utility bills.

“It’s life-and-death type of stuff,” Gehring says. “If they get evicted, they go to a homeless shelter. That’s horrendous. They can’t do that while they’re going through treatments, and if you’ve only got a few bucks in your pocket, you’re going to buy food. You’re not going to buy disinfectants and soaps you need to be able to get through your treatments successfully.”

The clinic also provides patients with mental and emotional support. Staff knows the importance of bedside support and promoting patients’ well-being in all areas of life, Gehring says.

“Part of our job is to get them healthy and back into the community again,” he says.

Secondhand Treasures

Sue Shilling joined the shop’s volunteer team in 2009 after retiring from her career in nonprofit work. She felt strongly about the shop’s cause, as both her husband and her mother had battled cancer. After decades of working in the nonprofit sector, Shilling knew LifeCare Alliance was an organization she wanted to support.

“I understood (Gehring’s) integrity,” Shilling says. “… It’s a good solid agency, so that’s another reason I decided to volunteer. Because I trust where this money is going to go.”

Gehring appreciates the time and energy volunteers such as Shilling commit to the cause.

“Many of (the volunteers) are retired people. They’ve given up their time to come in and do this,” he says. “They are very caring and they’re so excited. None of them get paid a dime, but they tell me it’s very rewarding, and some of them have done it for 20-30 years.”

GC Cancer Thrift - 1

Around 2011, tech-savvy volunteers created a Facebook page and an email list for the shop. The store now sends messages regarding promotions, sales and cancer awareness to more than 1,000 patrons who have signed up.

Listing merchandise online has proven successful as well.

“We started on eBay, and we spot things that have more value,” Shilling says. “I think, at one point, we got $1,500 for something on eBay.”

Because the shop’s funds impact the volunteers’ community directly, the work is even more rewarding.

“That person that’s walking into the Columbus Cancer Clinic could be my next-door neighbor. They could be somebody down the street, they could be somebody who doesn’t have the money because this cancer thing is just eating up their money,” Shilling says. “They need all kinds of help and local people can help them, even if it’s just driving them somewhere. I think that’s just amazing.”

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.