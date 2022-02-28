Grove City Calendar | March/April 2022

March 28-April 24
Grove City Bunny Hunt
Find bunnies hidden throughout Grove City Town Center during the 2022 Grove City Bunny Hunt. Participants and businesses are encouraged to share their Bunny Hunt photos and adventures using hashtag #gcbunnyhunt.
Through March 13
Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Grease
Various times
Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway
March 4
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.
March 7, 21
City Council Meeting
7-8 p.m.
City Hall, 4035 Broadway
March 10
Sip & Pour
5-6:30 p.m.
The Chandler, 4048 Broadway
March 18
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.
March 19
Virtual Gardens at Gantz Farm Symposium
8:30 a.m.
Gantz Farm, 2255 Home Rd.
March 21
Night of Fine Arts
Grove City Christian School
March 28-April 1
Spring Break
South-Western City School District
April 1
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.
www.redcrossblood.org
April 15
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.
www.redcrossblood.org
April 17
Easter services at Grove City area churches
April 23
Earth Day Celebration
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fryer Park, 3899 Orders Rd.
April 23
Operation Medicine Drop
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jackson Township Fire Department, 3650 Hoover Rd.
April 29
Friday Night Grand Slam
6-9 p.m.
Windsor Park, 4330 Dudley Ave.
April 30
Opening Day for Youth Baseball
Wall of Fame Inductions
9 a.m.
Windsor Park, 4330 Dudley Ave.
Grove City Welcome Center and Museum
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday
9 a.m.-noon Saturday
3378 Park St.
Best of the ’Bus
Nominate Feb. 15-March 15
Vote March 15-April 15