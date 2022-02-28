Grove City Calendar | March/April 2022

March 28-April 24

Grove City Bunny Hunt

Find bunnies hidden throughout Grove City Town Center during the 2022 Grove City Bunny Hunt. Participants and businesses are encouraged to share their Bunny Hunt photos and adventures using hashtag #gcbunnyhunt.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Through March 13

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Grease

Various times

Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

March 4

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

March 7, 21

City Council Meeting

7-8 p.m.

City Hall, 4035 Broadway

www.grovecityohio.gov

March 10

Sip & Pour

5-6:30 p.m.

The Chandler, 4048 Broadway

www.gcchamber.org

March 18

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

March 19

Virtual Gardens at Gantz Farm Symposium

8:30 a.m.

Gantz Farm, 2255 Home Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

March 21

Night of Fine Arts

Grove City Christian School

www.grovecitychristian.org

March 28-April 1

Spring Break

South-Western City School District

www.swcsd.us

April 1

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

April 15

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

April 17

Easter services at Grove City area churches

April 23

Earth Day Celebration

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fryer Park, 3899 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

April 23

Operation Medicine Drop

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jackson Township Fire Department, 3650 Hoover Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

April 29

Friday Night Grand Slam

6-9 p.m.

Windsor Park, 4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

April 30

Opening Day for Youth Baseball

Wall of Fame Inductions

9 a.m.

Windsor Park, 4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Grove City Welcome Center and Museum

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday

9 a.m.-noon Saturday

3378 Park St.

www.visitgrovecityoh.com