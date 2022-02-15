Best of the 'Bus | 2022 nominations now open

It's our favorite time of the year!

Your opinion matters: Nominations for CityScene's 2022 Best of the 'Bus Awards are officially open! Give your favorite restaurant, visual performing arts organization or face of Columbus your support.

Nominate your favorites in each category. Simply click and vote – it's easy!

Below are the categories listed in the survey. As always, it's not required to answer every category, but we WANT your input.

Hometown Heroes (Subcategories No. 1-4)

Health & Fitness (Subcategories No. 5-7)

Eat & Drink (Subcategories No. 8-20)

Visual & Performing Arts (Subcategories No. 21-28)

Experiences & Style (Subcategories No. 29-36)

Home & More (Subcategories No. 37-50)

Sports (Subcategories No. 51-53)

Nominate Your Own Category and Nominee! (No. 54)

We'll see your nominations, so it's not necessary to fill the sheet out daily with your favorite picks. As for voting, that's a different story.

Nominations remain open until March 15 and voting will start shortly after. Like and follow us on social media (Facebook and Instagram) to stay up to date on everything Best of the 'Bus 2022.

Need some ideas? Check out the 2021 winners!