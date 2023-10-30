Discover Grove City Gift Guide 2023

Connells Maple Lee Flowers and Gifts

Comfort of Home Serving Board

$29.99

Connells Maple Lee has your back if you are looking for beautiful floral arrangements or tasteful gifts such as Afghans, angels and figurines, bracelets and necklaces, outdoor artwork, and much more. Its gifts are sure to make your happy home feel more cozy and welcoming than ever.

This serving board is perfect to give to the person who loves giving back to others. Gift it to the host in your life for displays of fruit, veggies, or cheese and crackers at their next family get-together or holiday party.

Anthony-Thomas Chocolates

Ohio State-Themed Mug with Buckeye Candies

$26.95

As we get closer to the end of the football season every Saturday, all the Buckeye faithful know that love for our team doesn’t end once we hear the Victory Bell. This mug adorning various Buckeye insignia – in scarlet and gray of course – is perfect for the OSU football fan in your life. There’s even some of Anthony-Thomas’ signature buckeyes inside to enjoy on their own or melt into your warm drink of choice for a sweet, chocolatey kick.

Country Hearth Primitives

Five Bottle Wine Rack

$55

Country Hearth Primitives, located in the building once used for the Grove City Farmer’s Exchange, fittingly offers antiques and country-style furniture, home goods and more. If you are on the hunt for a useful decoration fit for a wine lover, look no further than this beautiful wooden wine rack. It doesn’t take up much space and is perfect for displaying its owner’s current bottle rotation.

Grove City Tech Lab

Gift Card

Denominations vary

Most of us have experienced a cracked phone screen or a broken laptop at least once in our lives. Luckily in Grove City, we have a trustworthy local tech hub to cater to your tech needs.

A gift certificate from Grove City Tech Lab can help cover a technology fix for your friend or family member who always seems to be dropping their phone or spilling drinks on their computer. They’ll thank you later!

Gift cards also cover on-site technical support, custom PC building, digital literacy training, game system and tablet repair, and even merchandise in-store.

The Chandler

Sweater Weather Candle

$32.95

The Chandler is known for its attention to detail and carefully crafted, top-of-the-line fragrances. It makes use of essential oils and natural ingredients to ensure a clean and calming burn every time.

The Chandler Reserve – Sweater Weather is our top pick for making your bedroom smell as cozy as it feels. Light a match, make some tea, grab a book and nestle into your biggest quilt while this candle fills the air with its homey and nostalgic scents.

Tommy’s Jerky Outlet

Kangaroo Jerky

2 oz. bag for $12.99

Have you heard of kangaroo and alligator jerky? We hadn’t either, before visiting Tommy’s Jerky Outlet. It offers a full selection of “exotic” jerky, which is perfect to gift to any meat-snack fanatic. If exotic jerky isn’t for you, Tommy’s Jerky outlet has a wide range of beef jerky, including its popular spicy hickory flavor.

If you know someone who hikes, hunts or loves long road trips, they will be thrilled to have a protein-packed snack handy that they can take with them.