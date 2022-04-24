Fourth of July Firecracker 5K race gives back to Grove City community

Courtesy of Joel Wichtman

Husband and wife team Joel Wichtman and Elizabeth Hewitt, avid runners, sought something that combined their two loves: giving back to the community and running. They shared a long-held dream of holding a race close to home, and when they noticed that no area races were held on the Fourth of July, they took their chance. The Fourth of July Firecracker 5K was born.

“The reality is, we wanted to do something good for the community but also have an event that would bring the community together,” Wichtman says.

The race aims to contribute to what Wichtman calls an inclusion revolution. Proceeds from the event support Grove City Buddy Ball, a baseball league for children and adults with mental and physical disabilities.

“(Wichtman and Hewitt are) all about inclusion and giving their proceeds to groups that do that type of thing,” says Buddy Ball President Howdy Lamprecht. “That’s why they said they were attracted to us, because that’s all we have. Our inclusion is everybody that has a disability.”

As a physical therapist, Hewitt treats a wide variety of patients and values Buddy Ball’s work to include people of all abilities in physical activity. The race presented an opportunity to engage her patients, community members and others interested in activity and inclusion.

“We were so inspired by Buddy Ball and all the work that they do,” Hewitt says. “We thought this would be a great way for people in our community, our children and our friends to really kind of give back and be grateful for all of the blessings that we have.”

Hosted at the Pinnacle Golf Club, the 5K follows along the golf course and Pinnacle Club Drive, offering a scenic route that shows off Grove City’s small-town atmosphere.

× Run Your Best Race Hydrate. It’s important to hydrate well not just the day of the race, Hewitt says, but in the week leading up to the event. This is especially important for a summer race where temperatures will be high. Stretch. The majority of injuries Hewitt sees in athletes are the result of inadequate stretching. She recommends stretching before and after the race and throughout training. Have fun. It’s easy to get worked up and stuck in your head about your performance, Hewitt says. But for the best experience, she advises enjoying the community, the celebrations, the positive energy of the race and, ultimately, just trying your best. Physical therapist and co-director of the race Elizabeth Hewitt offers tips for runners participating in this race, or any other event.

“The course is just amazing, a little hilly, but amazing,” says Tonya Walker, who participated in last year’s 5K. “I love the course to be honest.”

In addition to the 5K, the event offers a 100-meter Sparkler Sprint designed for children ages 3-9. That fun run takes place at 7:45 a.m., just before the 5K’s 8 a.m. start time.

The event also offers post-race festivities in the form of a health and wellness expo that all participants, supporters and family members can enjoy. Race sponsors and health vendors will be available at the after-race festivities to speak with community members, Hewitt says.

“It’s a nice way to get together afterwards, listen to live music and just enjoy the golf club, because it is beautiful back there,” Hewitt says.

Grove City residents are encouraged to attend the post-race expo even if they do not run in the race. The live music, community atmosphere, face-painting and many more activities at the event are a great way to kick off Fourth of July festivities.

Lamprecht has supported the event on behalf of Buddy Ball each of its three years. Buddy Ball, and the organization’s baseball-headed mascot, Buster, will be present after the race.

Picking Up the Pace

The Firecracker 5K made its debut in unlikely times. The first race was held virtually in 2020. The race still took place at the golf course, but over three days, says Hewitt. While the organizers were happy with its initial success, the virtual format was not intended to be permanent.

The race made its in-person debut in 2021 and was met with a ready audience. The race easily reached its 300-participant limit and raised more than $18,000 for Buddy Ball, Wichtman says.

“We are hoping to continue that momentum, raise awareness of the race and hopefully get this thing to be bigger and bigger,” he says.

During the Firecracker 5K, increased success means increased support for Buddy Ball. That charitable arm of the event remains a focus.

“The cause is very evident,” says Walker. “We got to really experience the contribution piece of (the race) in addition to the race, and then get to know people in the community.”

This year, the event expands to a 500-participant maximum. Organizers are optimistic they will sell out the event, resulting in an even greater contribution to Buddy Ball.

The donation helps Buddy Ball buy equipment, trophies, uniforms and any other behind-the-scenes expenses. Lights for Mirolo Dream Field and Buddy Ball’s Buster mascot are among purchases made through the Firecracker 5K’s support.

Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance in the case of a sellout event, though walk-up registration is available if space permits. For those who may be interested in the event’s mission but who do not want to run, volunteers are welcome.

“We need anything from helping with registration packet pickup, being a marshall at the course, helping with refreshments, really there are a lot of different avenues to get involved with the race,” Wichtman says.

Sign up and find more information at www.runsignup.com/Race/OH/GroveCity/GCFirecracker5K.

Kate Anderson is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.