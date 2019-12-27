This Grove City paintball park is open for year-round fun

The holidays are over and the harsh winter months are here. A little snow and ice shouldn’t stop you from venturing outside though - after all, Midwesterners are prepared for all weather types.

Grove City’s LVL UP Sports Paintball Park is the only paintball arena open year-round in central Ohio. From colorful splatters against the snowy course to getting a breath of icy fresh air, playing paintball in the winter is rather thrilling.

Owner David Pando says giving people the opportunity to play paintball in the winter as well as the spring, fall and summer goes back to his childhood, when he and his friends would suit up and play paintball in the snow.“When I was 10 years old, my friends and I would put on our snow pants and winter coats and play paintball all day in the woods behind my house. Those Saturday adventures are some of my favorite memories from growing up,” Pando says. “Our only goal as a business is to provide our customers with safe, unforgettable experiences to make memories with their friends and family.”

Pando says paintball in the winter is comparable to other extreme winter sports such as snowboarding and skiing in terms of thrill and being outside in the chilling weather. And, when it comes to safety, you need not worry.

“If you go skiing or snowboarding, you’re outside on the slopes for hours at a time,” Pando says. “Paintball happens to be 100 percent safer than carving down a mountain. It’s also statistically safer (than many other sports).”

According to The Telegraph, an international news source based in the United Kingdom, a 2003 survey found that paintball has 0.2 injuries per 1,000 players whereas football has 2.4 per 1,000.

Pando says it’s important for people to find ways to play and exercise outside. This is especially true during cold months, when many of us are tempted to stay inside and be inactive.

“There are so few choices for outdoor activities in the winter,” Pando says. “I think it’s extremely important, especially for adults, to find ways to play outside. Netflix will always be there for you when you get home.”

Harvard Health reports that playing outside can increase our vitamin D exposure (even in the winter), promote creativity and problem-solving skills, and encourage risk-taking, which can build confidence.

Columbus resident Alex Schroeder decided to try winter paintball because it’s a unique, thrilling way to get active in winter and a great way to spend time with friends.

“To exercise in the winter, I go to the gym a lot, but that can get really boring sometimes,” Schroeder says. “I really like paintball, especially in the winter, because it’s much more social than just running on a treadmill. It feels good to interact with people and get some fresh air.”

We all know staying active is important for both mental and physical health: exercise releases endorphins, being outside allows people to make the most of winter sunlight and it’s a mood boost to play a game with friends. As for staying warm, that’s on the paintballers.

“Staying warm is as easy as wearing enough clothes,” Pando says.

Emily Real is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.