Church organizes blood drives at a crucial time

As an understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic led people to stay home in order to reduce the spread of that virus, blood donations were an unfortunate casualty. According to the American Red Cross, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a nationwide blood shortage.

The Red Cross alone provides roughly 40 percent of the nation’s blood and blood components, but it relies entirely on volunteers. Fewer volunteers mean fewer lifesaving blood donations. As hospitals began to resume more surgeries and other procedures, blood was in low supply.

Photo courtesy of The Naz Church

“Many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a result of the continued impacts of COVID-19,” says Cat Elkins, an account manager for American Red Cross Blood Services. “Blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled and can only be made available through the kindness of volunteer donors.”

A Grove City church was among those who answered the call to help.

The Naz Church has been a religious fixture in Grove City since 1953. Within the community, it also fulfills a second role: blood drive organizer.

As part of its mission to continue giving back to the community, the Naz Church facilitates monthly blood drives in partnership with the Red Cross. While the blood drives are held at the church in Grove City, all are encouraged to attend and donate, regardless of their religious affiliations or zip code. The church has been a blood drive host since the early 2000s. The relationship dates back so long, in fact, that it predates the organization’s digital records.

“The blood drives are just another small way we can make a difference and make an impact in people’s lives,” says Roberta Albert, communication director at the Naz. “It’s not necessarily a typical thing you think of a church doing, but it’s so beneficial and helpful.”

Why Donate?

One donation can potentially save up to three lives

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood or platelets

The blood type most often requested by hospitals is type O

When the Red Cross made clear a need for help, the Naz doubled the amount of drives it held per year to meet the demand. Volunteers from the Naz worked with the Red Cross to implement additional protocols to keep donors and volunteers safe.

“We are extremely grateful for our partnership with The Naz and all of our blood drive hosts that support us, especially during that trying time,” Elkins says.

The Red Cross states that only about three percent of age-eligible people donate blood each year. Blood drives are an essential way that the Red Cross and other medical organizations can reach new and repeat donors in order to help meet patient needs across the nation.

The pandemic certainly didn’t slow down the community’s drive to give either. Crickett Normandin, executive assistant at the Naz, says that the later months of 2021 were a particularly strong time for donations, consistently meeting and exceeding attendance goals. In fact, the church keeps raising its goals – and the community keeps showing up.

“One thing we love about this church is that we’re a part of this community,” Normandin says. “This is one more way we’re a service to the community. We are a place that can safely give blood drives.”

The Naz, located at 4770 Hoover Rd., will host blood drives from 9 a.m.-noon Jan 15, Feb 12, March 19, April 16, May 21 and June 11. All community members are welcome. You may also keep watch on The Naz Church’s social media for reminders of upcoming drives. In addition, visit the Red Cross’s website to search for other drives or donation centers near you.

Taylor Woodhouse is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.