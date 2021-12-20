Biking in the winter can be snow much fun

Josh Stamper, co-owner of Heritage Cycles, has been a serious cyclist for 16 years. The winter allows him to take advantage of the slower store season and spend more time doing his own cycling. According to Stamper, riding in the winter isn’t much different from the other seasons, it just requires a bit more preparation.

“Clothing is a big thing that people don’t really realize can play a huge part in your comfort and safety,” Stamper says. “We always say, ‘There’s no real bad weather, it’s just bad clothing.’”

The most significant difference in biking in the winter is the temperature. Stamper recommends leaving the bulky, oversized winter coat at home and instead dressing in layers. Prioritize wearing clothes that stay warm and dry.

Wool is an especially great material for keeping warm. Wool socks and sweaters underneath a jacket make an ideal addition to any cold weather cycling outfit. As for footwear, make sure you’re protected from the elements with insulated and waterproof shoes or boots. Pack on the layers with gloves or mittens and top it all off with a thin rain jacket to keep moisture from your skin and wool clothes.

Purchasing a particular bike for the winter isn’t necessary. However, your bike will stay in optimal condition with more frequent cleanings during the sometimes grimy weather. Stamper recommends using an old rag to wipe down the bike after every ride and treating your bike chain with oil.

Fenders are a popular addition to bikes from the fall through the spring season. During this time of year, the ground is frequently wet. Fenders prevent water and dirt from splashing up onto the biker while riding. Fenders fit to each bike tire and come in different sizes, such as full fenders that cover the entire tire and clip-on fenders that secure underneath the bike seat.

Regardless of the time of the year, it’s not just important that you can see the road in front of you but that car and truck drivers can see you too. In the winter months, when there are fewer hours of daylight, this becomes critical. Stamper recommends wearing bright colors or installing lights on your bike to ensure you stand out, even against a snowy or dark background.

Warming Up to the Idea

Sometimes, even serious cyclists lack motivation to get out in the winter.

Grove City resident Tiffany Kirkbride started biking seriously five years ago but says frigid temperatures can be a deterrent for her.

“It’s a little harder to talk myself into,” Kirkbride says, “but I always know in the back of my head that once I do get out there I’m always going to have a good time, whether it’s a short ride or a long ride.”

Kirkbride bikes three miles to work most days, finding it more convenient and faster than driving her car. Besides going to and from work, she appreciates the variety of places to ride her bike in Grove City.

“I feel like our city takes care of the trails that are pretty heavily trafficked,” she says.

Camp Chase Trail and Scioto Grove Metro Park are favorites for Kirkbride because of their beautiful scenery and accessible riding areas.

“Riding through (those parks) during the wintertime is pretty cool because you see a lot of big fields of untouched snow,” she says.

Kirkbride says that, while many may dread the thought of winter biking, trying it once just might change their mind. Stamper says that once cyclists give it a shot, cycling in the winter can become as natural as, well, riding a bike.

“You can have just as much fun riding in the wintertime as you do any time of year,” he says. “It’s a matter of planning ahead and being comfortable, being safe.”

Where to Bike?

Heritage Cycles hosts bike nights year round at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Visit the store’s website at www.heritagecycles.net for more information.

www.grovecityohio.gov, highlights area bike routes including Buckeye Parkway Trail, Holton Road-North Meadows Trail and Southpark Trail. The page features a map as well as notes on distance, bike friendliness and other details.

Juliana Colant is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.