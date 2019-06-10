Big Splash at Evans Park celebrates 20 years

× Expand Picasa

The Big Splash at Evans Park is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, an impressive feat for Grove City’s renowned waterpark. The 10-acre municipal family waterpark is known for its size, zero-depth entrance and two body slides. The pool also includes a six-lane lap area and water toys galore.

Initially, the waterpark was open for everyone, but due to popularity concerns, Grove City decided they would have to limit it to community members only.

What makes The Big Splash different than other community pools, is the staycation feeling you get when visiting. There are concessions, a huge green space for sunning, and even a live entertainment stage. Each week, The Big Splash features Theme Thursday, a day of crafts, activities and games that pertain to a fun theme.

Proof of Grove City or Jackson Township residency is required for a day pass purchase.

One of the most popular aspects of the pool is the splash pad, an interactive water-play structure that features a rocket slide and water sprays. Two aquatic walls are also a popular spot with the kids as well.

With a facility this size, the pool requires tons of care. Kelly Sutherland, superintendent of Grove City Parks and Recreation, says a half a million-dollar project is underway at the moment.

“Our regular visitors might not notice the changes,” Sutherland says. “But this pool requires a lot of care and upkeep.”

Safety is a priority at The Big Splash, exemplified by the staff’s annual performance during evaluations by Jeff Ellis and Associates, the international company the City contracts with to provide safety training. In the past 10 years, The Big Splash has earned eight International Platinum Award for Excellence, the firm’s highest honor, and gold, the second highest honor twice.

The season officially began Saturday, June 1. Now go make some waves!

From a Kid’s Point of View

Ryliegh and Reagan Camp have been going to the Big Splash for several years now.

“My favorite part is the aquatic wall,” Ryleigh says. “You can climb all the way up it and then jump off into the water!”

She assures us it’s not scary at all – just like the big slide.

“It’s not scary,” she says. “It’s just really, really fun.”

Like many kids, the concession stand is one of Ryleigh’s favorite parts of the pool experience. When asked what her favorite summer treat was, she instantly pipes up.

“The Spongebob Squarepants ice cream popsicle!”

× Expand Picasa

Family Pool Day Essentials

Picasa

Towels

Pro tip: opt for beach towels rather than pool towels, as they’re bigger and offer more room to spread out over lawn chairs. Bring extras – you can always use another towel.

Change of clothes

Bring a set of dry clothes for your kids so they can change out of their wet bathing suits before going home. No one likes sitting in a car with soaked clothes – your kids and your car seats will thank you.

Reusable water bottles

Bring temperature-controlled water bottles so you can refill them and stay hydrated throughout the day. Make sure to ask the concession stand for free ice refills.

Waterproof bag

After a long pool day, what do you do with all your soaking wet, chlorine-smelling towels and clothes?

Comb/de-tangler

A pool day can really take a toll on your hair. If you plan on going anywhere afterward, make sure to bring a comb and de-tangler spray.

PBJ trail mix

Want to pack peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the kids, but with a twist? Try this super simple trail mix that tastes just like PBJs and is a perfect grab-and-go pool snack.

Ingredients

1 cup roasted and salted peanuts

½ cup banana chips

¼ cup dried strawberries or cranberries

¼ cup peanut butter chips

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.