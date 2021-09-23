Dear Evan Hansen, Bewilderment and Saddleberk

Photo Credit: Erika Doss/Univers Dear Evan Hansen (from left) Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Jared Kalwani (Nik Dodani) in Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Stephen Chbosky.

Watch

The Tony award-winning musical starring Ben Platt makes its debut as a movie on Sept. 24. The story follows Evan Hansen as he grapples with mental health, social media, and isolation. Directed by Stephen Chbosky, of The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Wonder, and featuring music from the songwriters of La La Land and The Greatest Showman, this film is sure to be a hit.

Read

Richard Powers’ Bewilderment follows astrobiologist Theo Byrne as he searches for life throughout the galaxy while simultaneously raising his eccentric son, Robin, after the recent death of his wife. This new science fiction novel urges its reader to think globally: how do we teach a child about the perils of our universe? How do we move forward after we’ve lost so much? What do we omit for the sake of an intimate father-son relationship?

Eat

North Market Bridge Park welcomes Saddleberk on Sept. 27. Saddleberk offers not only quality meats and fresh produce, but a chef-driven café as well featuring sandwiches, burgers, salads and more. As the largest merchant space in the market, Saddleberk is a must-see.

