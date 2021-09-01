Calendar | September

Sept. 1
Kinetic Food Truck
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin
Sept. 1
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City
Sept. 1-Oct. 27
Upper Arlington Farmers Market
Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m., Tremont Pool Parking Lot, 2850 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington
Sept. 1-Oct. 27
Trivia Night
Wednesdays, 7-10 p.m., Grandview Cafe, 1455 W. Third Ave., Grandview
Sept. 2-Sept. 30
Pickerington Farmers’ Market
Thursdays, 4-7 p.m., Town Square Drive, 89 N. Center St., Pickerington
Sept. 2
Live Music on the Patio
6:30-9:30 p.m., Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill, 7482 State Rt. 161, Dublin
Sept. 2
Raggin’ On: The Art of Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson’s House and Journals
7-8 p.m., Westerville Public Library, meeting rooms A and B, 126 S. State St., Westerville
Sept. 2-5
Actors’ Theatre of Columbus and Columbus Children’s Theatre present The Secret Garden
8 p.m., Schiller Park, Amphitheatre Stage, 1069 Jaeger St., Columbus
Sept. 3-4
Breakaway Music Festival
Historic Crew Stadium, 1 Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus
www.breakawayfestival.com/ohio
Sept. 3-Oct. 29
Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop
Fridays, 4-9 p.m., Historic Grove City Town Center, Broadway and Park Street, Grove City
Sept. 4-18
Grove City Area Chamber Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon., Grove City Town Center, 3378 Park St. Ste. C, Grove City
Sept. 4-5
Dublin Charity Cup
8 a.m., Darree Fields, 6259 Cosgray Rd., Dublin
Sept. 4
Tri-The-Heights Youth Triathlon
8:30 a.m., Grandview Heights Municipal Pool, 1350 Goodale Blvd., Columbus
Sept. 4
Schneider’s Bakery Donut Run
9 a.m., Schneider's Bakery, 6 S. State., Westerville
Sept. 4-Oct. 9
Westerville Saturday Farmers Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon, Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville
Sept. 5
Dublin AM Rotary Classic Car Show
9 a.m.-4 p.m., Downtown Dublin, 37 Darby St., Dublin
Sept. 5-Oct. 3
Sundays at Scioto Concert Series
Sundays, 5-6:30 p.m., Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin
Sept. 5
Golden Bear Bash
6-10 p.m., Amelita Mirolo Barn, 4395 Carriage Hill Ln., Upper Arlington
Sept. 5, 12
Summer Concert Series
6:30 p.m., Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St., Westerville
Sept. 6
UACA Labor Neighbor Day
9 a.m., Hastings Middle School, 1850 Hastings Ln., Upper Arlington
Sept. 6
Labor Day Arts Festival
10 a.m-4 p.m., Northam Park, 2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington
Sept. 6
Last Day of the Season at The Big Splash
11 a.m.-7 p.m., The Big Splash Family Aquatics Center, 2831 Southwest Blvd., Grove City
Sept. 6
The Comics Block Party
Noon-5 p.m., Blockfort, 162 N. 6th St., Columbus
Sept. 6
Last Day of the Season at the Splash Pad
Noon-8 p.m., Grove City Splash Pad, 3600 Discovery Dr., Grove City
Sept. 6
Dog Splash
2:15-5:15 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr., Pickerington
Sept. 7, 14, 21
Lunchbox Concert Series in partnership with Java Central and Arts Council of Westerville
Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville
Sept. 8
Taesty’s Food Truck
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin
Sept. 8-11
Evolution Theatre Company presents A CRANE TAKES FLIGHT
Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus
Sept. 9
Let’s Talk About Privilege
9-10 a.m., Virtual
Sept. 9
Meet the Author: Kwame Alexander (Webinar)
11 a.m.-noon, Virtual
Sept. 9
Vet Ohio Expo 2021
3-7 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW, Pickerington
Sept. 9
Farmers Market Stories
5:30-6:30 p.m., Marx Library Garden, 200 Market St., New Albany
Sept. 9-13
9/11 Memorial Flags 20th Anniversary on Capitol Square
The Ohio Statehouse West Plaza, 1 Capitol Sq., Columbus
Sept. 10-12
Columbus Oktoberfest
Ohio Expo Center and Fairgrounds 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus
Sept. 10
Polaris Night Market
6-9 p.m., Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Pkwy., Westerville
Sept. 10-11
Comedy for Conservation presents Zainab Johnson
7:15-9 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell
Sept. 10
New Albany Symphony Orchestra’s Night at the Movies
7:30 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheatre, 100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
Sept. 10-26
Curtain Players present Nana’s Naughty Knickers
Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd., Westerville
Sept. 11
2021 Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
8 a.m.-1 p.m., Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreation Trail, Obetz
www.nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/columbus
Sept. 11
9/11 Memorial Service
8:30 a.m., Jackson Township Fire Station 204, 4900 Buckeye Pkwy, Grove City
www.centennial.legion.org/ohio/post164
Sept. 11, Oct. 9
Friends of Upper Arlington Parks
9 a.m.-noon, Fancyburg Park, 3375 Kioka Ave., Upper Arlington
Sept. 11
SOAP Up the Arnold
9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Church of Resurrection New Albany, 6300 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany
Sept. 11
Doggie Paddle
11 a.m.-2 p.m., Highlands Park Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd., Westerville
Sept. 11
Heart of Grove City Car Show
11 a.m.-4 p.m., Grove City Town Center, 3778 Park St., Grove City
Sept. 11-12
Columbus Barrel and Bottle Festival
Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday noon-6 p.m., Swan Lake Event Center, 5900 Liberty Rd. N., Powell
Sept. 11
Member/Guest Tennis Nights
5-8 p.m., Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington
Sept. 12
Music at the Museum
1-3 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St., Pickerington
Sept. 15
Hot Mess Food Truck
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin
Sept. 15
UA Night Market
6-9 p.m., Mallway Park, 2096 Arlington Ave., Upper Arlington
Sept. 17-19
42nd Annual Arts in the Alley
Grove City Town Center, 3378 Park St., Grove City
Sept. 17-19
Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival
Creekside Park, 123 Mill St., Gahanna
Sept. 17
An Evening with Eddie From Ohio
8 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus
Sept. 17-Oct. 31
ZOMBIEzi Bay presented by Mtn. Dew
Various times, Zoombezi Bay, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
www.zoombezibay.columbuszoo.org
Sept. 18-19
Ohio Premier Soccer Invitation
Darree Fields, 6285 Cosgray Dr., Dublin
Sept. 18
Goal Hiking
10-11:30 a.m., Highbanks Metro Park, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center
Sept. 18
Artist Opening Reception for Eric Layne – Square Roots
4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St., New Albany
Sept. 18-19
Evan’s Shell Museum
9 a.m.-3 p.m., 11771 Eddington Ave., Pickerington
Sept. 19
New Albany Walking Classic
8 a.m., Market Square, New Albany
www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com/
Sept. 19
Yoga at the Market
9-10 a.m., North Market Downtown, 59 Spruce St., Columbus
Sept. 22
Por’ketta Food Truck
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy, Dublin
Sept. 22
Women in Business Luncheon
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tartan Fields, 8070 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin
Sept. 23
An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.
6:30-10 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
Sept. 23-Oct. 10
BIA Parade of Homes
Thursdays-Sundays, noon-6 p.m., throughout central Ohio
Sept. 24
The A&F Challenge
5-11 p.m., Abercrombie & Fitch Global Home Office, 6301 Fitch Path, New Albany
Sept. 24
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festivals: World Showcase
6-9 p.m., Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville
Sept. 24-25
Oktoberfest
3:30-11 p.m. and Saturday noon-11p.m., 6600 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
Sept 25-Oct. 31
Harvest Blooms
All day, Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus
Sept. 25
Enchanted Princess Party
10 a.m.-noon, WorldFire Church, 578 Reynoldsburg Baltimore Rd. NW, Pickerington
Sept 25-26
Columbus Coffee Festival 2021
9 a.m.-6 p.m., Ohio Village at the Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus
Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16
Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Grove City Town Center, 3378 Park St., Grove City
www.grovecitycommunityclub.org
Sept. 25
Pickerington Oktoberfest
Noon-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery parking lot, 80 W. Church St., Pickerington
Sept. 25
SWFCHS Open House
2-4 p.m., Century Village, 4185 Orders Rd., Grove City
Sept. 26
Dublin Pet Fair
Noon-4 p.m., Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin
Sept. 28
Ohio Pint Day
All day, throughout Ohio
Sept. 28
Taste of Dublin
6-8:30 p.m., Thomas Conference Center, 1 Dave Thomas Blvd., Dublin
Sept. 29
Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy, Dublin
Sept. 29
The Lyrics of Loss
6-7 p.m., Cornerstone of Hope, 1550 Old Henderson Rd., Upper Arlington
www.business.chamberpartnership.org
Sept. 30
Grandview Heights Family Fall Fest
4-7 p.m., Ray DeGraw Park in the Grandview Yard, Grandview