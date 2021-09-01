Calendar | September

Sept. 1

Kinetic Food Truck

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sept. 1

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 1-Oct. 27

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m., Tremont Pool Parking Lot, 2850 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 1-Oct. 27

Trivia Night

Wednesdays, 7-10 p.m., Grandview Cafe, 1455 W. Third Ave., Grandview

www.grandviewcafe.com

Sept. 2-Sept. 30

Pickerington Farmers’ Market

Thursdays, 4-7 p.m., Town Square Drive, 89 N. Center St., Pickerington

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Sept. 2

Live Music on the Patio

6:30-9:30 p.m., Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill, 7482 State Rt. 161, Dublin

www.beerbarrel.com

Sept. 2

Raggin’ On: The Art of Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson’s House and Journals

7-8 p.m., Westerville Public Library, meeting rooms A and B, 126 S. State St., Westerville

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sept. 2-5

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus and Columbus Children’s Theatre present The Secret Garden

8 p.m., Schiller Park, Amphitheatre Stage, 1069 Jaeger St., Columbus

www.theactorstheatre.org

Sept. 3-4

Breakaway Music Festival

Historic Crew Stadium, 1 Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus

www.breakawayfestival.com/ohio

Sept. 3-Oct. 29

Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

Fridays, 4-9 p.m., Historic Grove City Town Center, Broadway and Park Street, Grove City

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Sept. 4-18

Grove City Area Chamber Farmers’ Market

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon., Grove City Town Center, 3378 Park St. Ste. C, Grove City

www.gcchamber.org

Sept. 4-5

Dublin Charity Cup

8 a.m., Darree Fields, 6259 Cosgray Rd., Dublin

www.dublinsoccer.net

Sept. 4

Tri-The-Heights Youth Triathlon

8:30 a.m., Grandview Heights Municipal Pool, 1350 Goodale Blvd., Columbus

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sept. 4

Schneider’s Bakery Donut Run

9 a.m., Schneider's Bakery, 6 S. State., Westerville

www.donutrun.itsyourrace.com

Sept. 4-Oct. 9

Westerville Saturday Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon, Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Sept. 5

Dublin AM Rotary Classic Car Show

9 a.m.-4 p.m., Downtown Dublin, 37 Darby St., Dublin

www.dublincarshow.com

Sept. 5-Oct. 3

Sundays at Scioto Concert Series

Sundays, 5-6:30 p.m., Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinarts.org

Sept. 5

Golden Bear Bash

6-10 p.m., Amelita Mirolo Barn, 4395 Carriage Hill Ln., Upper Arlington

www.goldenbearbash.com

Sept. 5, 12

Summer Concert Series

6:30 p.m., Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St., Westerville

www.westerville.org

Sept. 6

UACA Labor Neighbor Day

9 a.m., Hastings Middle School, 1850 Hastings Ln., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 6

Labor Day Arts Festival

10 a.m-4 p.m., Northam Park, 2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 6

Last Day of the Season at The Big Splash

11 a.m.-7 p.m., The Big Splash Family Aquatics Center, 2831 Southwest Blvd., Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 6

The Comics Block Party

Noon-5 p.m., Blockfort, 162 N. 6th St., Columbus

www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Sept. 6

Last Day of the Season at the Splash Pad

Noon-8 p.m., Grove City Splash Pad, 3600 Discovery Dr., Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 6

Dog Splash

2:15-5:15 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr., Pickerington

www.pickerington.net

Sept. 7, 14, 21

Lunchbox Concert Series in partnership with Java Central and Arts Council of Westerville

Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville

www.westerville.org

Sept. 8

Taesty’s Food Truck

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sept. 8-11

Evolution Theatre Company presents A CRANE TAKES FLIGHT

Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.evolutiontheatre.org

Sept. 9

Let’s Talk About Privilege

9-10 a.m., Virtual

www.newalbanychamber.com

Sept. 9

Meet the Author: Kwame Alexander (Webinar)

11 a.m.-noon, Virtual

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sept. 9

Vet Ohio Expo 2021

3-7 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW, Pickerington

www.buy-vet.org

Sept. 9

Farmers Market Stories

5:30-6:30 p.m., Marx Library Garden, 200 Market St., New Albany

www.newalbanychamber.com

Sept. 9-13

9/11 Memorial Flags 20th Anniversary on Capitol Square

The Ohio Statehouse West Plaza, 1 Capitol Sq., Columbus

www.ohiostatehouse.org

Sept. 10-12

Columbus Oktoberfest

Ohio Expo Center and Fairgrounds 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.columbusoktoberfest.com

Sept. 10

Polaris Night Market

6-9 p.m., Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Pkwy., Westerville

www.polarisnightmarket.com

Sept. 10-11

Comedy for Conservation presents Zainab Johnson

7:15-9 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Sept. 10

New Albany Symphony Orchestra’s Night at the Movies

7:30 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheatre, 100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Sept. 10-26

Curtain Players present Nana’s Naughty Knickers

Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd., Westerville

www.curtainplayers.org

Sept. 11

2021 Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

8 a.m.-1 p.m., Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreation Trail, Obetz

www.nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/columbus

Sept. 11

9/11 Memorial Service

8:30 a.m., Jackson Township Fire Station 204, 4900 Buckeye Pkwy, Grove City

www.centennial.legion.org/ohio/post164

Sept. 11, Oct. 9

Friends of Upper Arlington Parks

9 a.m.-noon, Fancyburg Park, 3375 Kioka Ave., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 11

SOAP Up the Arnold

9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Church of Resurrection New Albany, 6300 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

www.soapproject.org

Sept. 11

Doggie Paddle

11 a.m.-2 p.m., Highlands Park Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd., Westerville

www.westerville.org

Sept. 11

Heart of Grove City Car Show

11 a.m.-4 p.m., Grove City Town Center, 3778 Park St., Grove City

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Sept. 11-12

Columbus Barrel and Bottle Festival

Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday noon-6 p.m., Swan Lake Event Center, 5900 Liberty Rd. N., Powell

www.swanlakeeventcenter.com

Sept. 11

Member/Guest Tennis Nights

5-8 p.m., Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 12

Music at the Museum

1-3 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St., Pickerington

www.pickhistory.org

Sept. 15

Hot Mess Food Truck

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sept. 15

UA Night Market

6-9 p.m., Mallway Park, 2096 Arlington Ave., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 17-19

42nd Annual Arts in the Alley

Grove City Town Center, 3378 Park St., Grove City

www.gcchamber.org

Sept. 17-19

Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival

Creekside Park, 123 Mill St., Gahanna

www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com

Sept. 17

An Evening with Eddie From Ohio

8 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.sixstring.org

Sept. 17-Oct. 31

ZOMBIEzi Bay presented by Mtn. Dew

Various times, Zoombezi Bay, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.zoombezibay.columbuszoo.org

Sept. 18-19

Ohio Premier Soccer Invitation

Darree Fields, 6285 Cosgray Dr., Dublin

www.opsoccer.com

Sept. 18

Goal Hiking

10-11:30 a.m., Highbanks Metro Park, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center

www.thebeautyboost.net

Sept. 18

Artist Opening Reception for Eric Layne – Square Roots

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St., New Albany

www.localohioart.com

Sept. 18-19

Evan’s Shell Museum

9 a.m.-3 p.m., 11771 Eddington Ave., Pickerington

https://fb.me/e/2fnBIDHsW

Sept. 19

New Albany Walking Classic

8 a.m., Market Square, New Albany

www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com/

Sept. 19

Yoga at the Market

9-10 a.m., North Market Downtown, 59 Spruce St., Columbus

www.northmarket.org

Sept. 22

Por’ketta Food Truck

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy, Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sept. 22

Women in Business Luncheon

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tartan Fields, 8070 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin

www.dublinchamber.org

Sept. 23

An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.

6:30-10 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

www.newalbanychamber.com

Sept. 23-Oct. 10

BIA Parade of Homes

Thursdays-Sundays, noon-6 p.m., throughout central Ohio

www.biaparade.com

Sept. 24

The A&F Challenge

5-11 p.m., Abercrombie & Fitch Global Home Office, 6301 Fitch Path, New Albany

www.anfchallenge.org

Sept. 24

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festivals: World Showcase

6-9 p.m., Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Sept. 24-25

Oktoberfest

3:30-11 p.m. and Saturday noon-11p.m., 6600 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

www.newalbanychamber.com

Sept 25-Oct. 31

Harvest Blooms

All day, Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Sept. 25

Enchanted Princess Party

10 a.m.-noon, WorldFire Church, 578 Reynoldsburg Baltimore Rd. NW, Pickerington

www.pickerington.net

Sept 25-26

Columbus Coffee Festival 2021

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Ohio Village at the Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.columbuscoffeefest.com

Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16

Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Grove City Town Center, 3378 Park St., Grove City

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Sept. 25

Pickerington Oktoberfest

Noon-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery parking lot, 80 W. Church St., Pickerington

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Sept. 25

SWFCHS Open House

2-4 p.m., Century Village, 4185 Orders Rd., Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 26

Dublin Pet Fair

Noon-4 p.m., Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

www.facebook.com/petfairfun

Sept. 28

Ohio Pint Day

All day, throughout Ohio

www.ohiocraftbeer.org

Sept. 28

Taste of Dublin

6-8:30 p.m., Thomas Conference Center, 1 Dave Thomas Blvd., Dublin

www.dublinchamber.org

Sept. 29

Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy, Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sept. 29

The Lyrics of Loss

6-7 p.m., Cornerstone of Hope, 1550 Old Henderson Rd., Upper Arlington

www.business.chamberpartnership.org

Sept. 30

Grandview Heights Family Fall Fest

4-7 p.m., Ray DeGraw Park in the Grandview Yard, Grandview

www.grandviewheights.gov