Just Beyond, Crossroads and doughnuts

Watch

Inspired by the renowned works of R.L. Stine, Just Beyond tells a new story in each of its eight episodes. In every episode, a cast of characters embarks on a shocking journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world. Each episode addresses relevant teenage struggles including bullying and anxiety. The series is now available on Disney+.

Read

Consistently praised for his vivid portrayals of complex character relationships, Jonathan Franzen dazzles audiences once again in his newest novel. Crossroads follows the Hildebrandt family of Russ and Marion and their three children Clem, Becky and Perry. Russ and Marion’s marriage is coming to its inevitable end, while their three children each deal with struggles of their own. The novel explores the complicated relationships between the family members as they all try to break free from their personal struggles.

Eat

Courtesy of Destination Donuts ITN

After more than six years as a North Market vendor, Destination Donuts is relocating to Clintonville. With unique flavor combinations that rotate daily including Thai peanut, red raspberry coconut and caramel apple, Destination Donuts’s new Clintonville location is a great place to satisfy your early morning sweet tooth.

