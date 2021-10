Calendar | October 2021

Through Oct. 9

Westerville Saturday Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.- noon, Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Through Oct. 27

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m., Tremont Pool Parking Lot 2850 Tremont Rd., Tri-Village

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Through Oct. 29

Dublin Arts Council, The Language of Creativity

7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinarts.org

Sept. 1-Oct. 27

Trivia Night

Wednesdays, 7-10 p.m., Grandview Cafe 1455 W. Third Ave., Tri-Village

www.grandviewcafe.com

Oct. 1-31

Boo at the Zoo

Fridays-Sundays, various times, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Columbus

www.columbuszoo.org

Oct. 1-3

Autumn Adventures

Watch for updates, Various Grove City locations, Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 1

Plant Swap Meet Up!

11 a.m.-noon, Dublin Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

www.foreverdublin.com

Oct. 1

Prepare to Care

9 a.m.-2 p.m., Evans Center, 4330 Dudley Ave., Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 2-3

NARI Fall Home Improvement Tour

Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m., Throughout central Ohio

www.trustnari.org

Oct. 2

Community Shredding Day

8 a.m.-1 p.m., Park Street Intermediate School, 3205 Park St., Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 2

Cycle UA

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Northam Park 2070 Northam Rd., Tri-Village

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Oct. 2

SWACO Household Hazardous Waste Collection

8 a.m.-2 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.,Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 3

Dublin Arts Council, Sundays at Scioto – The Wildflowers

7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinarts.org

Oct. 3

Dog Jog 5K and Fun Run

9 a.m., Genoa Park, New Albany

www.chaanimalshelter.org

Oct. 3

Old-Time Harvest Day

Noon-4 p.m., Century Village, 4185 Orders Rd., Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 3

Upper Arlington Fall Fest

1-5 p.m., Fancyburg Park 3375 Kioka Ave., Tri-Village

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Oct. 3

K-9 Rescue Dog Walk/Run

10:30 a.m., Breck Community Park, 3005 Demorest Rd., Grove City

www.raceroster.com

Oct. 4

Book Chat – Into the Wild

6-6:30 p.m., online

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Oct. 5

The Ohio Literary Trail: A Guide

7-8 p.m., Grandview Heights Public Library, Tri-Village

Oct. 5

Dublin Young Professionals Coffee & Connections

9-10 a.m. Virtual

www.dublinchamber.org

Oct. 6

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 6

Food Truck Wednesdays- Explorers Club

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Oct. 6

WE:LEAD Women’s Business Forum

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aladdin Shrine Center, 1801 Gateway Cir., Grove City

www.gcchamber.org

Oct. 6

New Albany Community Update Breakfast

7:30-9 a.m., The Estate at New Albany, New Albany

www.newalbanychamber.com

Oct. 7

Lily Bloom

7-8 p.m., Grandview Heights Public Library, Tri-Village

Oct. 7

A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, & Jon Gries

7:30 p.m., Palace Theater, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Oct. 8-10

Columbus Italian Festival

168 E. Lincoln St., Columbus

www.columbusitalianfestival.com

Oct. 8

Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tremont Road Library, Tri-Village

Oct. 9

Fifth Annual Blue Ribbon Run

9 a.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd., Pickerington

www.runsignup.com/Race/OH/Pickerington/RunforChildrenandtheElderly5k

Oct. 9

Fire Truck Visit

10-10:30 a.m., Miller Park Library, Tri-Village

Oct. 9-10

Oakland Nursery Fall Fest

Noon-4 p.m., Oakland Nursery Dublin, 4261 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., Dublin

www.oaklandnursery.com

Oct. 10

Columbus Walk for Apraxia

10 a.m., Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

www.apraxia-kids.org

Oct. 10

Open House: Kids Day at the Museum

1-3 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society, 15 E. Columbus St., Pickerington

www.pickhistory.org

Oct. 12

Stitching ’N the Stacks

6-7 p.m., digital classroom at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Oct. 13

Food Truck Wednesdays- Seven Little Sliders

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Oct. 13-17, 20-24, 27-31

Pumpkins Aglow

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Oct. 14-17

Gershwin, Berlin & Beyond

Various times, Southern Theater, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Thursday, Oct. 14

Being Civil in a Diverse Workplace

9-10 a.m., virtual, New Albany

www.newalbanychamber.com

Oct. 14

First Drafts Book Club – Utopia Avenue

7-8 p.m., barrel room at Combustion Brewery, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Oct. 14-15

Halloween Spooktacular

Thursday 4-8 p.m., Friday 1-5 p.m., Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Oct. 15

Chamber Foundation Fundraiser

6:30-10 p.m., Aladdin Shrine Center, 1801 Gateway Cir., Grove City

www.gcchamber.org

Saturday, Oct. 16

Goal Hiking

10-11:30 a.m., Highbanks Metro Park, Columbus, New Albany

www.thebeautyboost.net

Saturday, Oct. 16

Artist Opening Reception for Robert Coomer – Broken

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, New Albany

www.localohioart.com

Oct. 16

Pickerington Comic Fest

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Oct. 16

Halloween Hop

Columbus Speech & Hearing Center, 510 E. N. Broadway, Columbus

www.columbusspeech.org

Oct. 17

Masterworks One, the Ron Lykins Masterworks Series

5 p.m. Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville

www.westervillesymphony.org

Oct. 17

Columbus Marathon

7:30 a.m., North Bank Park 311 W. Long St., Tri-Village

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Oct. 18

Networking Luncheon

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., North High Brewing, 56 N. High St., Dublin

www.eventbrite.com

Oct. 19

Pumpkin Carving Contest

Pick-up materials at The Forum at Knightsbridge, 4590 Knightsbridge Blvd., Columbus

www.fivestarseniorliving.com

Oct. 19-20

Stuffed Animal Sleepover

All day, Tremont Road Library, Tri-Village

Oct. 19

Pickerington Public Library Book Club

7-8 p.m., meeting room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Food Truck Wednesdays- Pitabilities

Oct. 20

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Oct. 20-24

The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow

7-10:30 p.m. Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

parks.westerville.org

Oct. 21

Brown Bag Book Club – The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell

1-2 p.m., digital classroom at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Oct. 22

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festivals: Magical Midnight Madness

6-9 p.m. Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Oct. 22-23

Brahms & Dvoràk

Various times, Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

Oct. 22-Nov. 7

Curtain Players present Angel Street

Various times, Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd., Westerville

www.curtainplayers.org

Oct. 23

Pumpkin Parade

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tremont Road Library, Tri-Village

Oct. 23

TEDxKing Lincoln Bronzeville

Noon, Venture Suites, 780 Mt. Vernon Ave., Columbus

www.tedxklb.com

Oct. 23

42nd Annual Great Pumpkin Run 5K

9 a.m., Edison Intermediate/Larry Larson Middle School, New Albany

www.grandviewheights.gov

Oct. 23

The Great Pumpkin Run 5K

9 a.m., Grandview Heights, Tri-Village

www.grandviewheights.gov

Oct. 23

Empower Our Youth’s Glow in the Dark Golfing Party

10 a.m.-noon, Glow Putt Mini Golf, Gahanna, New Albany

www.empowerouryouthfoundation.org

Oct. 23

Sergei Babayan

7 p.m., Southern Theater, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Oct. 23

Westerville Central High School Arts & Crafts Market

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., Westerville

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Oct. 23

Story Ball 2021

7-10 p.m., The Point at Otterbein University, 60 Collegeview Rd., Westerville

www.westervilleeducationfoundation.com

Oct. 24

Fall 2021 Wedding Experience

1-4:30 p.m., Embassy Suites Columbus Dublin, 5100 Upper Metro Pl., Dublin

www.devotedcolumbus.com

Oct. 26

Minute to Win It: Monster Mash Edition

6-7 p.m., meeting room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Oct. 27

Haunted Village

6-8 p.m., Columbus and Center streets, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Food Truck Wednesdays- Schmidt’s Sausage Truck

Oct. 27

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Oct. 28

Beggars Night – Pumpkin Patrol

6-8 p.m., UA Community, Tri-Village

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Oct. 28

Trick or Treat at the Library

1-3 p.m., atrium at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Oct. 28

Tots Trick or Treat

1:30-2:30 p.m., Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd., Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Oct. 28

Beggars’ Night

6-8 p.m., Throughout Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 28

Community Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m., throughout Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Oct. 28

Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m., throughout Dublin

Oct. 30

Boo Off Broadway

1:30-2 p.m. Costume Parade, George Edge Music Park on Broadway

2-4 p.m. Grove City Town Center Promenade, Grove City

www.gcchamber.org

Oct. 30

Ghost Hunters: Library Edition

Noon-2 p.m., atrium at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org