Eternals, Women Talking and Red Rabbit Ramen

Eternals introduces a new cast of heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the events of the Avengers’ Endgame, the movie follows ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. When an unexpected tragedy strikes, they must unite against an ancient enemy - the Deviants. The film hits theaters Friday, Nov. 5.

National bestselling author of Women Talking, Miriam Toews returns with wit, humor and a soft-spoken tribute to perseverance and love in her latest novel. The novel follows Swiv, a nine-year-old living in Toronto with her mother and grandmother. When Swiv gets expelled from school, her grandmother becomes her educator and teaches her things far beyond any textbook.

Courtesy of Red Rabbit Ramen

After falling in love with this dish in New York City, Mike and Terry Ramsey opened up their own ramen restaurant in Columbus.

Red Rabbit Ramen is now featured in Budd Dairy Food Hall’s rotating kitchen spot through Nov. 21. With different handcrafted ramen flavors, vegetarian options, toppings and small plate sides, this eatery is sure to fill you up. Budd Dairy hosts events daily, with happy hour deals, college game-day specials, Sunday brunch deals, Sunday Funday Football and more.

