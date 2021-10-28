Picks and Previews | November/December 2021

Grand Illumination, Easton Town Center

George Bellows and the Art of Sport

Nov. 4, 6-7 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

A close look at the acclaimed 20th cen- tury artist’s fascination with sports led by Mark Cole, William P. and Amanda C. Madar Curator of American Painting and Sculpture at the Cleveland Museum of Art. www.columbusmuseum.org

International Gem and Jewelry Show

Nov. 5-7, various times

Celeste Center, Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave.

The longest-running jewelry show in the United States will be in Columbus, al- lowing shoppers to avoid jewelry markups and instead buy directly from retailers and manufacturers. www.intergem.com

Nikki Glaser Nov. 12,

7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The much-loved female comedian – who has hosted multiple podcasts in ad- dition to shows for MTV and Comedy Central – makes her way to Columbus af- ter the cancellation of a 2020 tour. www. capa.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Variations on Romanticism

Nov. 12-13, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Conductor Rossen Milanov and pianist Claire Huangci present both original and classic music during this piano concerto. www.columbussymphony.com

Aizuri Quartet Nov. 13,

7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St

Known for both bold new commissions and expertly performed classics, the Aizuri Quartet brings its much-acclaimed abilities to the Southern Theatre, presented by Chamber Music Columbus. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Grand Illumination Nov. 19,

6-9 p.m.

Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Ctr.

This outdoor shopping cen- ter is wholly lit up to celebrate the season with shoppers. www.eastontowncenter.com

WILDLIGHTS at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Nov. 19-Jan. 2, various times

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

A family-favorite to-do, the Colum- bus Zoo and Aquarium presents its an- nual lights show powered by AEP Ohio. WILDLIGHTS will be closed on Thanks- giving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. www.columbuszoo.org

2021 Columbus Christmas fair

Nov. 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lausche Building, Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave.

This is an event for those who struggle to come up with Christmas gift ideas. With 150 artists and crafters in attendance, Co- lumbus ChristmasFair has something for even the pickiest gift-giver. www.christmas fairartsandcrafts.com

Wine for Wildlife Nov. 20

5-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

Details regarding this annual fundraising event – including whether it will be held in person, online a combination of both – are still being determined. www.columbuszoo.org

Through Vincent’s Eyes: A Conversation

Nov. 20, 2-3 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St. Ann Dumas, adjunct curator of European art at CMA and curator at the Royal Academy of Arts, London, will join David Stark, chief curator emeritus, in a conversation about the art of Van Gogh and the artists who influenced his bold and expressive style. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus Hungry Turkey 5K/10K

Nov. 27, 9-11 a.m.

Genoa Park, 25 Marconi Blvd.

Running may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Buckeye Donuts more than makes up for that. This event is a fundraiser for the Hu- mane Society of Delaware County and has 5K and 10K options. www.ohioruns.com

Dino Stroll

Nov. 27-28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

Details such as moving tails, blinking eyes and realistic sounds bring this life- sized collection of dinosaurs to life. This event allows patrons to walk around the

CATCO presents Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins

Nov. 27-Dec. 12, Thursdays-Sundays, various times

Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Based on a children’s story rife with mystery and frightening goblins, this performance will be accompanied by puppetry and music appropriate for any audience. www.catco.org

Holiday Open House

Nov. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library, 96 S. Grant Ave.

Complete with caroling, dancing and hot cocoa for all, this open house will allow visitors to enjoy the Topiary Park while it is illuminated and full of live reindeer. www.columbuslibrary.org

Jazz Arts Group presents Home for the Holidays

Dec. 1-5, various times

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Featuring Nashville-based singer-song- writer Vanessa Campagna, this annual event promises a musical delight. www.jazzartsgroup.org

David Sedaris Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The bestselling, satirical author will read following the release of his two most recent books: The Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery. www.capa.com

Columbus Winterfair

Dec. 3-5, various times

Bricker Building, Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Missed the Christmas fair in November? Columbus Winterfair is your second chance, boasting goodies from jewelry to paintings to chocolate creations. www.ohiocraft.org

Holiday Hop 2021

Dec. 4, 4-10 p.m.

Short North Arts District

Art junkies and casual appreciators alike can partake in this holiday gallery hop. Participants can shop at their favorite Short North shops and galleries while enjoying holiday performances. www.shortnorth.org

Harry Potter Party Columbus

Dec. 5, 7 p.m.

Skully’s Music-Diner, 1151 N. High St.

It’s time to hop onto the Hogwarts Express and start making magic. Skully’s Music-Diner hosts a Harry Potter party, complete with a costume contest, a Tri-wizard Tournament and a butterbeer. www.skullys.org

Pandora presents Disney Princess - The Concert

Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Secret Disney fanatics, this one’s for you. Music from the movies that have shaped young lives for decades are performed live by Broadway and animated film stars, along with commentary from the performers about their time spent portraying their characters. www.capa.com

Courtesy of Matt Bishop Rachel Salzman performing at Magical Circque Christmas

CAPA presents A Magical Cirque Christmas

Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Hostess Lucy Darling guides viewers through an evening filled with cirque performers and artists paired with holiday music. www.capa.com

BalletMet presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 10-26, various times

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This story is a holiday classic for a reason. Experience the same magic Clara does on her journey with her Nutcracker Prince to the Sugar Plum Fairy. www.balletmet.org

Broadway in Columbus presents

Fiddler on the Roof

Dec. 14-19, various times

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

In a new production of a Tony-winning classic, actors and musicians breathe new life into a tale about family and faith. www.columbus.broadway.com

Opera Columbus presents Tosca

Dec. 18-19, various times

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

A tale that follows three fiery individu- als, Tosca is chock full of love, villainy and drama. The show kicks off Opera Colum- bus’ 40th anniversary season. www.opera columbus.org

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 19, 3 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

This performance consists of holiday classics performed by New Albany Symphony Orchestra musicians and the Symphony Chorus, as well as a gift basket fundraiser. www.newalbanysymphony.com

AEP Foundation presents First Night Columbus

Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.-midnight

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Originally brought to Columbus in 1995, First Night Columbus hosts a multitude of the best examples of creative and performing arts from over 100 international cities. www.firstnightcolumbus.com