King Richard, The Sentence and Moroccan cuisine

Watch

Starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, the coach and father to Venus and Serena Willams, King Richard captures the true story of how Richard raised his daughters to change the tennis world forever. The movie hits theaters and HBO Max Nov. 19.

Read

Set in a Minneapolis book store, Louise Erdrich’s latest novel follows the ghost of an elderly customer, Flora. Flora haunts the bookstore, pestering one of the employees, Tookie. As the novel progresses, we learn that Flora isn’t the ghost that haunts Tookie. The timeline spans only one year where Erdrich addresses world issues.

Eat

Courtesy of Tajine House

In October, Tajine House joined North Market Downtown. The Moroccan eatery is operated by the owners of the adjacent Park Street Poultry & Game and uses the butcher’s fresh meats in its offerings. The focal point is a traditional stew, called tajine, with a couscous base and other favorites such as kafta, kabab and shawarma.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.