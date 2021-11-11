Julia, Will Smith novel and Spanish cuisine

Watch

Julia tells the story of the renowned cookbook author and television star Julia Child. With archive footage of Child herself, the film highlights the ways she changed the way we view food, television and even women. The film hits theaters Nov. 12.

Celebrate our Veterans this weekend with a range of films on Netflix including the 2005 World War II drama The Great Raid, Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds and Netflix’s original documentary series Medal of Honor.

Beloved American actor, rapper and film producer opens up about his life in his newest book, Will. He tells his life story, starting with his childhood in west Philadelphia. Co-authored by Mark Manson, Smith’s novel is one of self-knowledge and wisdom.

Last month, Barcelona of German Village celebrated its 25th anniversary. Located in a building that is more than 100 years old, owner Scott Heimlich has strived to preserve the integrity of the building for the last 25 years. Barcelona features Spanish dishes including tapas, paellas, chorizos and much more.

