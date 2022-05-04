Cinco de Mayo, Doctor Strange and Book Lovers

El Vaquero

EAT!

It's tough to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in central Ohio - there are too many great restaurants to choose from! El Vaquero offers authentic Mexican food with several locations around central Ohio. In the Arena District, enjoy sophisticated Mexian cuisine at Nada. Head into the Short North for new Cameron Mitchell concept El Segundo. Barra Tacos + Cocktails serves modern Mexican in Upper Arlington. Farther North, Chili Verde blends Southwestern and Mexican tastes from locations in both Dublin and Polaris.

Looking for more food and fun?

Vamp Village performs at Budd Dairy Food Hall on Friday.

Derby Day at The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek on Saturday.

Michelle Robinson performs at Bristol Republic on Sunday.

Watch

The newest entry in the Marvel universe arrives Friday. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness catches up with Benedict Cumberbatch’s character after he casts a spell opening the multiverse. Director Sam Raimi is perhaps best known for the original live-action Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.

Read

Emily Henry, the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of Beach Read and People We Meet on Vacation, returns with Book Lovers. Cutthroat literary agent Nora is looking for a refresh in small-town North Carolina but keeps running into Charlie, a not-so beloved acquaintance from the New York literary world. But a month away and a series of coincidences could be what it takes to change their perspectives. This fun rom-com is a perfect read to welcome in the warmer weather.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.