High Bank Distillery Co., Top Gun and David Sedaris

High Bank Distillery Co. is known for a concept blending upscale and casual ambience. The distillery recently expanded from its Grandview restaurant, adding a location on Johnstown Road, near the border of Gahanna and New Albany. High Bank received five double gold awards at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, so the liquors are a must try, but you’ll also find great American cuisine at either location.

Easton Unplugged presents acoustic music by The Castros on Thursday.

Enjoy Stotridge Acoustic Rock at Combustion Brewing on Friday.

Matt Willaman brings his singer-songwriter style to Grizzlybird Brewing Company on Saturday.

Tom Cruise’s classic Maverick character returns nearly 40 years later. This time, he’s training young graduates and confronting his past. But is he ready for a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it?

Humorist David Sedaris’ newest book, Happy-Go-Lucky, is a series of hilarious and poignant personal essays. The book starts at a relatively ordinary life pre-pandemic and proceeds to spiral through the absurdity of the next couple years.

